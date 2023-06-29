Heartbreak Over Owner's Last Words To 14-Year–Old Dog Dumped At Shelter

The devastating last words a pet owner said before dumping their 14-year-old dog at an animal shelter have been revealed.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle UniquelyK9, Angela, an Orlando-based animal behaviorist, shared the story of Brandon, a brown and tan dog who was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services on June 23.

The ASPCA estimates that as many as 3.1 million dogs are surrendered to animal shelters in the U.S. every year. Around 2 million are adopted over the same period of time.

But the unfortunate fact is that dogs like Brandon are usually among the last to find new homes. According to Pet Pardon, an organization campaigning to bring an end to the use of kill shelters worldwide, older dogs spend up to four times longer in shelters than younger ones.

A stock image of a dog in an animal shelter. A video detailing the heartbreaking case of a 14-year-old dog who was left at a shelter by his owner has been tugging on heartstrings. Halfpoint/Getty

Pet Pardon also estimates they have a 25 percent adoption rate, which is significantly less than the 60 percent rate seen among younger dogs and puppies.

All of which only adds to the heartbreaking nature of Brandon's arrival with animal services. In the video posted to her TikTok, Angela revealed that "'I don't care' were the last words Brandon heard from his owner after 14 years together."

She said the dog's owner simply "didn't want him anymore" and "did not care" that her old dog would find the experience of being left at the shelter stressful or that he would struggle to find a new home.

Brandon had spent "his entire life since he was a puppy with her."

"Brandon hasn't been overly affectionate with us yet," Angela explains on the clip. "He's still getting to know us and our team. Mostly he seems like a gentle giant who wants to hang out nearby."

Though she said he's getting on well with the other dogs, Brandon is "quite the humper" and he may need to be neutered.

Ending the video, Angela explained the clip is "a reminder to everyone that dogs are a lifelong commitment."

Brandon is currently available for adoption on the Orange County Animal Services website.

Newsweek has contacted Orange County Animal Services for comment.

At the time of writing, Angela's video outlining Brandon's plight had been watched more than 150,000 times, with many viewers expressing their shock at his owner's actions.

"After 14 years together. Omg," one wrote with another commenting: "Poor guy, people make me so angry. Thanks for trying to help him."

A third said: "I can't imagine doing this. I love my dog more than anything in this entire world."

"Brandon—you are in the hands of caring people. They care. They will root for you…they will help you find your retirement home…" another comment said.