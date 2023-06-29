Rescue and Adoption

Heartbreak Over Owner's Last Words To 14-Year–Old Dog Dumped At Shelter

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Animal Rescue TikTok Viral video

The devastating last words a pet owner said before dumping their 14-year-old dog at an animal shelter have been revealed.

In a video posted to TikTok under the handle UniquelyK9, Angela, an Orlando-based animal behaviorist, shared the story of Brandon, a brown and tan dog who was surrendered to Orange County Animal Services on June 23.

The ASPCA estimates that as many as 3.1 million dogs are surrendered to animal shelters in the U.S. every year. Around 2 million are adopted over the same period of time.

But the unfortunate fact is that dogs like Brandon are usually among the last to find new homes. According to Pet Pardon, an organization campaigning to bring an end to the use of kill shelters worldwide, older dogs spend up to four times longer in shelters than younger ones.

A sad dog in an animal shelter.
A stock image of a dog in an animal shelter. A video detailing the heartbreaking case of a 14-year-old dog who was left at a shelter by his owner has been tugging on heartstrings. Halfpoint/Getty

Pet Pardon also estimates they have a 25 percent adoption rate, which is significantly less than the 60 percent rate seen among younger dogs and puppies.

All of which only adds to the heartbreaking nature of Brandon's arrival with animal services. In the video posted to her TikTok, Angela revealed that "'I don't care' were the last words Brandon heard from his owner after 14 years together."

She said the dog's owner simply "didn't want him anymore" and "did not care" that her old dog would find the experience of being left at the shelter stressful or that he would struggle to find a new home.

Brandon had spent "his entire life since he was a puppy with her."

@uniquelyk9

I dont care were the last words Brandon heard from his owner who surrendered him because she didnt want to take care of him anymore. Now at 14 he has never lived outside of his home he had since he was a puppy and could use our help to get his second chance. Can we find him the retirement home he deserves? #adoptdontshop #shelterdog #rescuedog #dogsoftiktok #doglover #seniordog #adoptadog #orlandoflorida #seniordogsoftiktok

♬ Ocean Eyes - Billie Eilish

"Brandon hasn't been overly affectionate with us yet," Angela explains on the clip. "He's still getting to know us and our team. Mostly he seems like a gentle giant who wants to hang out nearby."

Though she said he's getting on well with the other dogs, Brandon is "quite the humper" and he may need to be neutered.

Ending the video, Angela explained the clip is "a reminder to everyone that dogs are a lifelong commitment."

Brandon is currently available for adoption on the Orange County Animal Services website.

Newsweek has contacted Orange County Animal Services for comment.

At the time of writing, Angela's video outlining Brandon's plight had been watched more than 150,000 times, with many viewers expressing their shock at his owner's actions.

"After 14 years together. Omg," one wrote with another commenting: "Poor guy, people make me so angry. Thanks for trying to help him."

A third said: "I can't imagine doing this. I love my dog more than anything in this entire world."

"Brandon—you are in the hands of caring people. They care. They will root for you…they will help you find your retirement home…" another comment said.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC