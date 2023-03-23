Dog Owner Forced to Defend Rare German Shepherd Breed: 'Nasty'

A dog owner has defended her rare-breed pup online after receiving backlash because of his coloring.

Veronica Balladares Ayala posted a picture of 7-month-old Luke the Isabella-colored German shepherd in the Facebook group Dogspotting Society. She received thousands of reactions.

"I've had Luke since he was about 13 weeks old," Balladares Ayala told Newsweek. "Most people who have Isabella-colored German shepherds get backlash because these are non-standard colors."

What Is an Isabella German Shepherd?

The Isabella German shepherd is simply a rare color variation of the breed. The result of combined blue-and-liver dilution on recessive genes, the probability of inheriting the genes that create this coloring is extremely rare.

The American Kennel Club places penalties on liver-and-blue German shepherd show dogs to discourage the breeding of the unusual color variations.

The Isabella is thought to have originated as early as 1492 and can still be found today, although they are very rare.

"Diluted colors are caused by a default in their genes. Since these colors are now becoming more popular, there are a lot of people who are breeding for money and not for the quality of the breed," said Balladares Ayala.

Dogs are frequently rescued from illegal puppy farms or "mills" where breeders aim to breed as many animals as possible for the purpose of profit. This often results in dogs with health issues and even genetic abnormalities.

After sharing the pictures of puppy Luke in the Facebook group, Balladares Ayala was forced to defend herself and her dog.

"On my post, most people didn't even believe my dog was a full-blood German shepherd because they hadn't done research on the Isabella-colored German shepherds," she added. "They think, because he has blue eyes, he's not full shepherd."

After getting several comments from people who did not believe her dog was a legitimate breed or had been illegally bred, Balladares Ayala took to the post to slam doubters.

The owner wrote: "I really am sick and tired of the drama that comes with posting my dog, if you are not educated on German Shepherds and the non-standard colors—or just don't like them—then keep your nasty rude comments to yourself."

"All I wanted to do was update the people who like him in the group and share with everyone the beauty of my boy," Balladares Ayala said. "I was absolutely heartbroken."

After thousands of comments and reactions, she added that she would like more people to be open to rarer dog breeds and learn about them before passing judgment.

"I'd like more people to understand and recognize that all standard dogs can come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes," Balladares Ayala said.

"If you follow a Facebook group with rules that everyone needs to be respectful and kind and you can't do just that, keep scrolling—or, better yet, leave the group."

