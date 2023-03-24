Shock as Owner Admits They're An 'Evil Puppy Hater' After Buying Dog

Becoming a dog owner is an exciting time, but it often comes as a surprise to people how difficult the puppy stage can be. There's constant mess, whining, non-stop energy, and lots of destruction—it's no wonder this new dog owner has sought advice online.

A Mumsnet user posted on the U.K.-based advice forum to get advice from other dog owners, as they explained that they're "hating life with a puppy."

A survey conducted by Petplan pet insurance in 2021 asked U.K. pet owners about the differences that being a pet owner had made to their lives. Results of the survey concluded that 26 percent of owners had regrets about getting a pet.

User LL32 adds that they'd never had a dog before, but they were "super excited" to finally have one.

Unfortunately, the novelty of having a puppy quickly wore off and the new owner has been left struggling to bond with the dog. Not only does the poster feel as though the dog is affecting their tranquility at home, but it's also got in the middle of their relationship and caused arguments.

The Mumsnet post reads: "Home has always been my favorite place and now I absolutely hate being here. My partner is very active in caring for pup, so it's not like he's not helping.

"We've just had a row over pup as he tried to come downstairs and take over, because he thought I was getting too angry. This just felt so patronizing and obviously hit a nerve, because I do feel like the world's s******* dog owner."

They added that they feel like "the evil puppy hater" who resents that they haven't bonded with the puppy, and they cannot believe "the emotional toll it's taking."

"Someone please tell me it gets better, because I'm starting to feel very very dark," the post ends.

Fortunately the poster has been reassured that they definitely aren't the only person to struggle with the responsibility of becoming a dog owner.

Dog trainer Ali Smith, the founder and CEO of Rebarkable, helps owners better understand their dog's needs by teaching them force-free training methods. Smith suggests that this poster is experiencing the puppy blues, which is something she herself faced with her own dog in the past.

Smith told Newsweek: "Firstly, the poster should forgive themselves for feeling this way. It's not uncommon, and usually it comes from the fact that you care a lot, and you want to get it right.

"Remember that this is understandable. A puppy came into your life and then everything changed. Suddenly you're responsible for another thing that is totally needy and doesn't speak English."

Smith encourages owners who are struggling to take it "a day at a time," and help can be found from dog trainers, pet sitters, dog walkers or even a friend who might have their own puppy experiences.

Since the Mumsnet post was shared on March 21, it has received over 100 supportive comments, as many people reminded the poster that things will definitely improve with time.

One user wrote: "It gets better—the kids thought I was going to [take] my puppy back to the breeders at 5 months. Of course I wasn't, but it was all a bit overwhelming and I needed a break—some me time away from puppy. Puppy is now a dog, and we adore him."

Another person reassured the poster to remain hopeful, as they wrote: "Yes, it does get better. They go through some challenging phases, but eventually it passes. Having a puppy is so much harder than having an adult dog. They're adorable, but they can bring you to your knees."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

If you have a pet dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.