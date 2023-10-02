Dog Owner Shares Simple Reason She Always Lets Her Pug Lick Her

While some dog owners gladly accept wet kisses from their dogs, many don't. One dog owner has urged others to let their dogs lick them, arguing that it can help them release dopamine and feel more content.

"Some people may get irritated when their dog licks them but next time you stop your dog from licking you just remember that this act releases dopamine," the dog owner shared in a social media post to a TikTok account made for her dog, @PugLouLou.

Does Licking Release Dopamine In Dogs?

Pet food entrepreneur Adam Guest told Newsweek that a dog licking you can really be a sign of their love, and that because licking is associated with positive feelings and emotions it could be linked with dopamine.

"Dogs lick people for various reasons, and it's often a combination of instinctual behaviors and learned reactions," Guest said.

"Licking is a natural way for dogs to show affection. Just as puppies are licked by their mothers, they grow up associating the act of licking with care and love."

"While there's no direct study that quantifies the release of dopamine in dogs, specifically when they lick humans, we do know that positive interactions and enjoyable activities can lead to the release of dopamine in many species, including dogs. Dopamine is often referred to as the "feel good" neurotransmitter. Given that licking can be a comforting, affectionate, or rewarding behavior for dogs, it's plausible to infer that it might be associated with the release of positive endorphins or dopamine," he added.

The pet food entrepreneur went on to say that interactions that strengthen the bond between dogs and humans, such as petting, playing and positive training, are known to be associated with the release of oxytocin, which is another "feel-good" hormone, in both parties.

"In summary, while we can't say with certainty that licking humans directly leads to a release of dopamine in dogs, it's evident that positive interactions, including licking, contribute to the overall well-being and happiness of our canine companions," Guest concluded.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 20 by @PugLouLou, the TikTok post has been liked by over 200,000 users and commented on more than 900 times.

One user added: "I love when my dog licks me but my face is 100 percent off limits."

Another user added: "It doesn't irritate me, but it irritates my skin."

