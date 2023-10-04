Pet Dilemma

Shock As Dog Owner's 'Scariest Moment' Captured on Security Camera

By
Pet Dilemma Dogs Pets Animal behavior Animal Cognition

A woman has shared footage of the moment she experienced every dog owner's worst nightmare when her pet pooch ran out into traffic.

In a video uploaded to TikTok under the handle corie.aaron, a pet owner by the name of Corie posted a clip of her dog Hank dashing out of the front door of their house and straight onto a road with cars driving past in either direction.

Corie can be seen chasing after Hank and lets out a scream as he reaches the nearby road. The incident was filmed on a security camera positioned over the door of Corie's home."The scariest moment of my entire life," an on-screen caption reads.

You can watch the video here:

@corie.aaron

Our boys NEVER run out of the house. It was a fluke accident and am so thankfull our Hank is ok

♬ original sound - Corie and Aaron

According to figures published in the book The Ecology of Transportation: Managing Mobility for the Environment, published in 2006, more than 350 million vertebrate animals are killed by traffic in the U.S. each year.

Dogs are unfortunately all too often among that number. In the case of Hank, he escaped from the incident unscathed, but the experience no doubt left his owner, Corie, emotionally scarred and eager to ensure the same thing never happens again.

The clip, which has been viewed over 10 million times on TikTok, prompted a similar reaction from many watching along on social media.

"OMG the absolute panic in your voice! I'm so sorry and so thankful nothing worse happened," one viewer wrote. "The fear in her scream. So glad your baby is ok!!" another added with a third writing: "This is soooooo scary. I'm glad your pups were okay."

Not everyone was entirely sympathetic though. "This is why it's important to train your dogs not to run out just because the door is open," one user commented. Another wrote: "You said this was a fluke accident. It could be a fluke accident when a dog attacks someone even if they are trained it doesn't matter."

A third, meanwhile, added: "People always say 'my dog never yada yada.' They're animals, you can't predict them, and it only takes once. Don't ever think you know them."

Others warned that next time she might not be so lucky. "My dog died on my graduation because of this. She saw my dad parked across the street, ran out and my mum couldn't recall in time," one user wrote.

Veterinarian Dr. Preston Turano is the American Kennel Club's pet insurance spokesperson and is a firm believer that all dogs should be kept on a leash when outdoors in public spaces.

He told Newsweek: "For the safety of your dog, other dogs, and people, it is best to keep your pet on a leash regardless of their breed."

In his opinion, it is "down to an individual owner to be responsible about their dog" but also acknowledge the risks of not keeping their pet on a leash.

Doing so will not only reduce the risk of them being hit by a car but also prevent unnecessary conflicts with other canines."There is more disharmony when some dogs are on leash and some off," Turano said.

"So, even if your dog is well behaved off-leash, the respectful thing to do is to keep them leashed in public, unless it is an off-leash area where other pet parents are expecting dogs to be off-leash."

Newsweek reached out to corie.aaron for comment on TikTok.

A dog walking on a leash.
Stock image of a dog walking on a leash. Dramatic security camera footage captured the moment an owner watched on, helplessly, as their dog dashed across a road. IPGGutenbergUKLtd/Getty

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

