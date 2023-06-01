Dog Owner Shows Why Puppy Socialization Classes Are a 'Must' in Viral Video

A social media video of a dachshund experiencing a puppy socialization training class in Colorado has delighted viewers across the internet.

The video's creator highlights why socialization classes are valuable in the viral video.

TikTok viewers can catch a glimpse of the young dapple dachshund befriending an older-looking dog behind a safety gate. Through what is presumably the confidence that the sausage dog has gained from his socialization training, the dachshund then tries to affectionately touch the older dog and play.

The video, posted by the dachshund's owner, is captioned: "Socialization classes are a must for your puppy."

The socialization class featured in the video appears to have taken place in Denver, Colorado.

While they're not an essential requirement of welcoming a new pup into your home, puppy classes or socialization training days are recommended to all owners.

"Puppy socialization is one of the most important things that you can do for your puppy. It will help them to grow into a calm and loving companion that is comfortable in a myriad of situations," Medivet, a British veterinary organization writes on its website.

"Their early experiences will become a key part of their personality," the veterinary group adds.

Puppy socialization classes can acquaint young pups with busy surroundings, new people, and other animals, all of which can help them adjust to situations like these in the 'real world.' Dogs that haven't been socialized well or early on may feel anxious or unsure around new people and even other dogs, which could lead to them exhibiting defensive and fear-based aggressive behaviors, or just withdrawing in certain situations.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on May 29 by @AdventuresOfCambria, the TikTok post has been viewed over 79,000 times and liked by over 5,000 TikTok users. More than 100 users have gushed over the friendly dachshund in the comments section under the post.

"Adorable," one user wrote.

"Of course would rather check out bigger dog on other side of pen," another user said.

A third user shared: "Sooooo cute!"

