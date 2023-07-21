Funny

Dog Owner Shows What It's Like to Have a Clingy Dog: 'Never Alone'

A dog owner has left the internet in stitches after showing her followers what it's really like to have a "clingy" dog in a video that soon went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, which was shared to TikTok by user @tyke_kona on Monday, the dog, a Belgian Malinois named Tyke, can be seen clinging onto his mom throughout the day, hugging her, following her, and refusing to leave her alone.

The hilarious clip comes with a caption that reads: "What's it like having a clingy dog?" Followed by: "Mama's boy."

There could be several reasons behind a dog's clingy behavior. According to PetMD, it may just be a learned behavior or it may be that one dog's breed is clingier than others, but it could also be a sign of an issue like anxiety or stress.

According to PetMD, the best way to determine the reason behind a dog's behavior is to have them evaluated by a veterinarian and work together to find the cause.

So far, the viral TikTok video has received over 636,200 views and 75,500 likes on the social media platform.

Newsweek reached out to Tyke_kona for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

A stock image. A dog owner has left the internet in stitches after showing her followers what it's really like to have a "clingy" dog in a video that soon went viral on TikTok. Getty Images

TikTok Users React

One user, NikkiB, commented: "My Aussies are just as clingy. I feel you, girl. we are never alone ever." And Seth Gist said: "Mines too clingy. He (literally) just pooped in my living room because I got dressed nice for an interview and told him he can't come." nikkijackson4995 added: "Mine is clingy and independent, [it] all depends on his mood."

Avada Kedavra wrote: "My boy dog is the clingiest creature I've ever met. My 2 girl dogs are like, whatever mom." And Bec said: "My female German shepherd is the worst lol." user54387151 added: "W/out looking at the captions I thought oh that's just like my dog Max..... also a malinois!"

Another user, Ashleyfuhgetboutit, commented: "Omg my dog exactly the same way every day all day!!!!! Beyond clingy howls if I'm not in his site." And Natalie asked: "Is this common in the Belgium breeds? My Groenandale is a stalker."

Shayna Muffoletto wrote: "My fiancé just doesn't understand that I'm my dog's real mom. That's why he loves me so much." calvinthomas941 added: "Mine literally attacks me to the floor so I don't go anywhere."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC