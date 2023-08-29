Great Dane Demanding Beauty Treatment Delights Viewers: 'Really Bad Habit'

All dogs have their quirks—often it's what makes us love them—and a video of one dog owner showing the world what makes her dog special has gone viral on TikTok, garnering over 3.7 million views.

In the clip posted by Julia, @jlom9, the great Dane, called Jade, can be seen demanding to be pampered with a facial ice roller.

"I think I started a really bad habit with my dog," says Julia in the video, while Jade can be seen patiently waiting beside the refrigerator.

One of the biggest dogs around, the great Dane. A great Dane has been taught an unusual bad habit by her owner. BiancaGrueneberg/Getty Images

"You want to know what she wants from the fridge?," asks Julia, before she takes out the facial roller. Jade gets visibly excited when she sees it, huffing and jumping up before Julia uses it to massage her head. "Look at her face she's so calm right now," says Julia.

Ice rollers have become a popular beauty accessory in recent years, credited with being essential tools for depuffing and encouraging blood flow to the face, promoting lymphatic drainage and reducing inflammation. While Jade is probably not benefiting from these side effects, it's clear she just likes the way it feels.

Should I Massage My Dog

What we might consider a luxurious spa treatment can also be hugely beneficial to your dog's mental and physical wellbeing.

"Massage may reduce stress and anxiety, increase circulation, decrease pain, and strengthen the bond between you and your dog," the American Kennel Club (AKC) says. "Also, it can help to identify new growths at an early stage. The best part? You don't even have to leave the couch," they add.

Massage can help your dog with things such as anxiety, arthritis, pre-activity, or post-activity, according to the AKC.

"Pick a quiet part of the house for the massage to help your dog feel calm," it says. "Do not try to massage if your pet is overly fearful. First, softly stroke the area of interest. Use flat palms to press against the skin lightly. Move your hands slowly using long, sweeping motions. While massaging, take note of any swelling, increased sensitivity, and pain. Stop if it seems to hurt your dog."

They recommend starting from the head and neck, and working down the body. "Do not press straight down on bones or joints. Avoid areas where your dog doesn't like to be touched.

"A gentle massage at the base of the skull and the base of the tail can stimulate relaxation," the AKC says. "Remember to make the experience enjoyable for him—stop if your dog recoils, cries out, or seems to be in pain."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"Jade gets life. She just gets it," commented one user.

"Awe. That's the cutest thing," wrote another user.

"Your dog has a better skin care routine than I do," said a third user.

Newsweek has reached out to @jlom9 via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.