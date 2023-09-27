Dog Owners Warned as Venomous Snake Seen Drinking Out of Public Water Bowl

A wildlife conservationist shared a warning after a snake was seen drinking from a public dog bowl.

Wild Conservation posted a photo of an eastern brown snake drinking from a bowl near a beach in New South Wales, Australia, on Facebook on September 18. The photo was shared by a concerned resident who also saw a snake drinking from her dog's bowl in Sydney.

Wild Conservation's principal ecologist told Newsweek that while the snake was spotted in New South Wales, he had also been alerted to similar incidents in Sydney.

An Eastern Brown coiled in a garden. Durrant explained there had been many similar incidents of snakes drinking from dog bowls in Sydney. Kane Durrant

Kane Durrant told Newsweek: "The phone has been ringing every day for the last few weeks with snakes in people's houses, yards, and workplaces around Sydney.

"We had a report last week of a deceased family dog due to a snake bite in Catherine Field, Sydney.

"There was another suspected snake bite involving two dogs that we consulted on in Wattle Grove, also last week. Many of the snakes found in Sydney are venomous, some of them dangerously so."

The eastern brown snake, which can be almost any shade of brown, is widespread across eastern Australia, according to the Australian Museum.

According to a 2021 study by the Australian Institute of Health Welfare, between 2017 and 2018 more than 3,500 people were hospitalized in the country after they came across a venomous animal or plant.

By comparison, the U.S., which has a population more than 13 times that of Australia, has fewer fatal snake bite deaths on average.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: "Each year, an estimated 7,800-8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the United States, and about five of those people die. The number of deaths would be much higher if people did not seek medical care."

Durrant said it was important that people never approach snakes and just observe them from a safe distance.

He added: "If they feel uncomfortable having the snake around, they can contact a professional snake catcher to have it removed.

"Never try to capture or harm the snake as they are protected wildlife and you only increase your chances of being bitten through these interactions."

He continued: "Keep your yards and garden well mowed and tidy, especially if you live near bushland or waterways where snakes may be more prevalent.

"If you do see a snake, stop what you are doing and back away from the situation calmly and effectively. If there is a suspected bite, administer first aid through a pressure immobilization bandage, keep the patient calm and still, and call an ambulance immediately."