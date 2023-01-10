Dogs 'Paralyzed' by Highly Venomous Snake Bite Narrowly Cheat Death

Two dogs from Australia have made a miraculous recovery after being attacked by a highly venomous snake.

Debbie Duane, who lives in Taranganba, Australia, was horrified when she found her two one-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russells "paralyzed" on her bed.

"I had no idea about the attack [at the time]," Duane told Newsweek. "But they sleep with me so after 10 hours unaware, I found them in my bed frothing and completely paralyzed."

At first, it was unclear what had happened to dogs Daisy and Dixie. "We thought it was a toad so washed their mouths out. It was another hour until we got them to the vets and another 45 minutes until they could properly assess them," she said.

The vet discovered snake bites on Daisy—who they say took most of the venom—and immediately gave both dogs antivenom.

Daisy had been bitten by a large Eastern Brown snake, also known as a common brown snake. Highly venomous they are native to eastern and central Australia and southern New Guinea.

They are the world's second-most venomous land snake after the inland taipan, and are responsible for around 60 percent of the human snake-bite deaths in Australia.

The Australian Animal Emergency Service (AES) warns dog owners to look out for the potential symptoms of snake bites on dogs, including general lethargy, muscle tremors, dilated pupils, paralysis and vomiting.

"The most common snake to bite a dog is the brown snake, whose venom is made up of powerful properties affecting blood coagulation (the blood's inability to clot), greatly increasing the risk of bleeding to death," says the AES.

The dogs were in hospital for four nights receiving treatment, and incredibly have since been well enough to return home.

"They have been home for four days and are doing brilliantly," said Duane. "They are still on antibiotics for eye ulcerations and general but are bouncing back so well. No one, including the vets, say they should have lived."

Despite the huge danger of snake bites, statistics report that 88 percent of pets that suffer snake bites in Australia do survive their ordeal. But treating snakebites can be expensive, with antivenom alone costing at least $1,000 Australian dollars ($690 USD).

After the attack, Duane stumbled on the offending snake in her yard. "We found the snake," she said, amazed: "Its head was almost gone."

"Honestly, I still can't believe it," she said. "My husband and I have just separated, and they are my world. I believe they needed me."

Duane shared Daisy and Dixie's nightmare story on Facebook where she received support from dog lovers around the world. "The kindness from USA, Canada and Australia was incredible," she said. "The vet was insanely good too. I can't say enough good about them."