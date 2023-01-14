'I Opened Up a Dog Cafe. Customers Say It's Changed Their Lives'

Growing up in Malaysia, I had seven dogs. Among them were Chihuahuas, Dobermanns, and German Shepherds. Having my dogs around gave me so much happiness because when I came home from school feeling stressed, they would comfort me. Playing with them made me happy. The only way I could describe it is that I felt pure joy in their presence; I never felt alone.

In 2014, I moved to London, England, to study business in college. I was an international student, I didn't have any friends or family around me, and I couldn't speak English well. That's when I began having anxiety attacks; I felt very lonely, became homesick, and developed depression.

At the time, I didn't have any of my dogs around me, which was difficult. I had asked my dad if I could have a dog in London but he was against the idea, as we did not know if I was going to stay in the U.K. or go back to Malaysia after college.

Opening up about my mental health

After struggling with my mental health, I reached out to the student union services at my college, and they put me in contact with a college counselor.

At first, I was afraid to talk about my mental health, I felt that it was a weakness to have anxiety or depression. But my friends and family allowed me to realize that sharing my problems meant that I was one step closer to healing.

I saw that in Malaysia, things were different for me. When I lived there, many people around me didn't speak about or acknowledge their mental health struggles, so I thought that it was normal to stay silent.

But with a counselor's help, I began to acknowledge how I was feeling.

A business plan that changed everything

Within the same year, I was attending an entrepreneur management class in college and I was asked to create a business plan that had to be unique. It took me a few months to think of an idea that would work, but then I came up with Pawsitive Café

I wanted to facilitate a space where people felt comfortable speaking about their mental health, and one where they would be surrounded by dogs and different pets. After doing some research, I saw that having pets around a person can better their mental health, which made a lot of sense to me.

The idea for Pawsitive Café was that it would be a pet-friendly cafe where we focus on mental health through doing various activities that enhance creativity and boost endorphins.

While in college, I had always wished there was a place where I could be around dogs. Although I found a few cat cafes in London, I couldn't seem to find a dog cafe.

At the same time, I noticed a lot of people were also opening up about their mental health on Instagram and TikTok. I came to understand that some people do not feel comfortable speaking to a psychiatrist and others may not be able to afford it. That's why I felt that Pawsitive could be good for them.

In 2021, I welcomed Domino, a Dalmation, into my home. He brings me a lot of joy and happiness.

Whenever I come home from work and I see him, he instantly makes me happier. He always runs to me and wags his tail. Domino is also a gentle and calm dog and I believe that somehow, he can feel my emotions, too.

When I'm feeling low, he would calmly sit with me, but on the days when I feel happy and energetic, he would be running around and playing with me.

Changing customers' lives

I opened up Pawsitive Café in London in 2021 after working on it for a few years. So far, we have facilitated painting classes, pumpkin carving, and gingerbread making. Our aim in putting on these activities is to help those who are anxious to be present while giving them a sense of community.

We also have many dogs in the cafe and a special dog-tailored menu. Domino is there every day for a few hours, and he, along with several other dogs, has changed some of our customers' lives.

One of our customers told me that she had experienced depression at a very young age and she is still trying to heal from her past traumas. Although she is currently seeing a therapist and has friends and family around her, she still feels lonely.

This customer lives close to the cafe, so she visits very often. The atmosphere, the bright pink colors, and the friendly, welcoming environment in the cafe have improved her mood. She really loves dogs, but because of her own mental health struggles, she doesn't believe that she's capable of having a dog as she does not feel confident enough to take care of one.

But being at the cafe gives her a sense of joy as she's able to be around many dogs. She loves to play with Domino, too. After speaking with her, she told me that the cafe has really helped her with her mental health; she doesn't feel like she's alone anymore.

It's reassuring to know that people have a place where they can relax, have fun, and enjoy their time. It's exactly what I want for every customer. My goal is for every person to leave the cafe with a smile on their face; that is more important than anything to me.

Alicia Ung works in property investment. She is also the owner of Pawsitive cafe in London, England. You can find out more about the cafe here.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

As told to Newsweek associate editor, Carine Harb.

