Labrador Photobombs Group on Beach, and She Even Smiles in Hilarious Clip

Are there many situations a dog doesn't improve? It would appear not, as a recent video of a yellow Labrador photobombing a group picture on a beach has gone viral, with over 2.2 million views on TikTok.

In the video, Rosy the Labrador can be seen sitting with around 25 people as they try to take a group photo on the beach. At one point, Rosy, who is wearing a red bandana, moves to the front of the group and sits down, smiling for the camera as the group members erupt in laughter and then smile before the dog bounds back to her owner.

The text reads, "POV: Rosy trying to photobomb a group picture. We don't know them." The caption simply says, "Just being her silly self! Thankfully the group didn't mind!"

It's a fact that dogs are good for you. Studies show that even if you don't own a dog, interacting with someone else's is good for your health, both mental and physical.

Having pets in the workplace can be hugely beneficial for employees, according to one study, which looked at the impact of pets in the office in five companies in Germany. The study found that almost everyone involved "mentioned the positive impact on social cohesion, a feeling of community, and an increase in the information exchange," which made the office a more open space and increased morale.

A stock image shows a dog joining a group photo. A video of a dog photobombing a group picture on a beach has gone viral on TikTok, with over 2.2 million views. Kuzmichstudio/Getty Images

Owning a pet, particularly a dog, can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to American Heart Foundation. Dogs force their owners to get outside more and move around, as well as lowering stress levels.

Ninety-three percent of dog owners in the U.S. said their dog has made them a better person in at least one way, according to a 2016 study by BarkBox, a monthly subscription service providing dog products, services and experiences.

The study found that dogs overwhelmingly have a positive impact on a range of emotional, behavioral and even physical qualities in their owners. Seventy-one percent of dog owners said their pets made them happier people, while 80 percent said it's easier to get up in the morning knowing their dog is there to greet them.

TikTok viewers loved the adorable video.

"Hahaha she even sat and waited for the picture!! adorable," said one user. Another said, "I love the genuine smiles on all of their faces after she sits down, it's probably the best picture just because of the real smiles."

"No offense to those people but Rosy was the best looking one of that group so.... Lol," said another.

