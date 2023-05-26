Funny

Labrador Photobombs Group on Beach, and She Even Smiles in Hilarious Clip

By
Funny Dogs Pets Health Mental health

Are there many situations a dog doesn't improve? It would appear not, as a recent video of a yellow Labrador photobombing a group picture on a beach has gone viral, with over 2.2 million views on TikTok.

In the video, Rosy the Labrador can be seen sitting with around 25 people as they try to take a group photo on the beach. At one point, Rosy, who is wearing a red bandana, moves to the front of the group and sits down, smiling for the camera as the group members erupt in laughter and then smile before the dog bounds back to her owner.

The text reads, "POV: Rosy trying to photobomb a group picture. We don't know them." The caption simply says, "Just being her silly self! Thankfully the group didn't mind!"

It's a fact that dogs are good for you. Studies show that even if you don't own a dog, interacting with someone else's is good for your health, both mental and physical.

Having pets in the workplace can be hugely beneficial for employees, according to one study, which looked at the impact of pets in the office in five companies in Germany. The study found that almost everyone involved "mentioned the positive impact on social cohesion, a feeling of community, and an increase in the information exchange," which made the office a more open space and increased morale.

Dog photobombing
A stock image shows a dog joining a group photo. A video of a dog photobombing a group picture on a beach has gone viral on TikTok, with over 2.2 million views. Kuzmichstudio/Getty Images

Owning a pet, particularly a dog, can also reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to American Heart Foundation. Dogs force their owners to get outside more and move around, as well as lowering stress levels.

@rosybosythelab

Just being her silly self! 😂 Thankfully the group didn’t mind! ☺️ #dogsoftiktok #labrador #cutedog #funnydog #photobomb #funny #sanddunes #obx #viral #fypage #fortou #fyp #fypシ

♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger
@rosybosythelab

Ninety-three percent of dog owners in the U.S. said their dog has made them a better person in at least one way, according to a 2016 study by BarkBox, a monthly subscription service providing dog products, services and experiences.

The study found that dogs overwhelmingly have a positive impact on a range of emotional, behavioral and even physical qualities in their owners. Seventy-one percent of dog owners said their pets made them happier people, while 80 percent said it's easier to get up in the morning knowing their dog is there to greet them.

TikTok viewers loved the adorable video.

"Hahaha she even sat and waited for the picture!! adorable," said one user. Another said, "I love the genuine smiles on all of their faces after she sits down, it's probably the best picture just because of the real smiles."

"No offense to those people but Rosy was the best looking one of that group so.... Lol," said another.

Newsweek has reached out to @rosybosythelab via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC