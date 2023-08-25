Dog Demands Window Seat on American Airlines Flight in Hilarious Clip

A video of a dog on a plane refusing to sit on the floor has gone viral on TikTok, where it had over 108,000 views at the time of writing.

The clip was posted five days ago by @keythangg, who is from Chicago, according to his TikTok profile.

The footage shows a man on a plane with a large dog sprawled across a couple of seats just next to him. A message overlaid on the clip reads: "POV [point of view]: Your dog won't get on the floor."

The video was captured on an American Airlines flight, according to a later comment by the poster, who also noted: "He got the whole row to himself."

Can Pet Dogs Travel in Plane Cabins?

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says individual airlines are allowed to decide whether their passengers can bring pets on board.

The American Airlines website advises that depending on their breed and size, pets "can travel as a carry-on or be transported through American Airlines Cargo."

The airline notes: "Carry-on pets are limited to cats and dogs that meet the size, age and destination requirements."

The FAA says: "If an airline does allow you to bring your pet into the cabin, we consider your pet container to be carry-on baggage and you must follow all carry on baggage rules."

Your pet container must fulfill the following requirements, as outlined by the federal body:

Be small enough to fit underneath the seat without blocking any person's path to the main aisle of the airplane.

Be stowed properly before the last passenger entry door to the airplane is closed in order for the airplane to leave the gate.

Remain properly stowed the entire time the airplane is moving on the airport surface, and for takeoff and landing.

Owners must follow flight attendant instructions regarding the proper stowage of their pet container.

The Dog Is 'King'

A caption shared with the latest viral post says: "He tested the waters for a second but got his big ahh [a******] back down."

When user @driiadiior said the passenger should have let the dog "sit in your lap," the original poster said "They gotta sit on the floor."

TikTokers were delighted by the dog's antics in the latest viral clip.

User yarline said "He [is] a king &&' should be treated as such," and dbptt wrote "Of course."

User danii said "awww he just wants to see the view," while bri bri said "so cute."

QueenTonisLaw130 said the dog is "Just chillin' minding his business."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video hasn't been independently verified.

