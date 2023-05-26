Dog Caught Playing Peekaboo With Baby in Adorable Clip: 'The Cutest'

Lots of parents are split as to whether having a new-born baby and a dog at the same time is a good idea, but one recent video on TikTok has shown that dogs can be the perfect companion for a new baby.

In the viral video, posted by TikTok account @mostlythedoodle, a baby can be seen sitting in a play den while a golden doodle, a cross between a poodle and a golden retriever, can be seen sitting on the other side.

The dog, called Mostly, has his paws over the top of the edge of the den, periodically hiding his face from the baby, then popping his head back up.

The text reads: "The way my dog plays peekaboo with my baby."

A stock image of a baby and a dog. A video of a golden doodle playing peekaboo with a baby has gone viral on TikTok with more than 324,000 views. monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

The caption simply reads: "These interactions between them are the most precious thing."

"I'm crying. Omg," commented one TikTok user.

The thought of a baby and dog growing up together is lovely, and the internet is full of videos of success stories, but it's important to exercise caution when bringing a baby into a dog's environment and vice versa.

"When you bring a new baby home, your dog will face an overwhelming number of novel sights, sounds and smells," says the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), "They may find some of them upsetting, especially if she didn't have opportunities to spend time with children as a puppy."

New parents' daily routines will alter dramatically when a baby is brought home, which will mean their dogs' will too, and there might be an adjustment period while a dog gets used to the fact it can't have its owners undivided attention 100 percent of the time.

"Many dogs experience anxiety when their lifestyles are drastically altered," says the ASPCA, "Although things will change with the arrival of your new baby, you can minimize your dog's stress by gradually getting her used to these changes in advance."

As well as teaching a dog to get used to a new baby, it's important to teach a baby to be gentle with a dog. While you can't stop a baby from exercising its vocal cords, as a child develops new parents can teach them to respect their pet's body, privacy and toys, to reduce any animosity between the two.

"Playing an active role in the development of a relationship between your child and your dog will benefit everyone," says the ASPCA.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video, which has gained more than 324,000 views.

"Um that's not a dog... babysitter, sibling, uncle/aunt vibes," commented one user.

"That's about the cutest, most calming video that I've ever seen here!" said another.

Newsweek has reached out to @mostlythedoodle via email for comment.

