Internet Amazed by Dog's Restraint When Practicing 'Impulse Control'

One incredibly trained dog has impressed the internet, with many TikTok users saying that his impulse control is better than their own.

The video was posted by dog owner Lexx Marie, 30, showing how impeccably well-mannered her Doberman mixed breed is. Marie can give Salem a small snack to take out of her hand, but instead of devouring it in one second, he holds it in his teeth until he's given permission to eat it.

The clip was posted on her TikTok account @siriuslysalem on June 23, and it's already been viewed over 1.5 million times and received more than 253,000 likes.

Marie, from Las Vegas, explains in the video that she has trained Salem with "incredible impulse control," so he won't eat anything until she says his "release word." So, carrot sticks, crackers and even cheese are all off limits until he's told he can enjoy the tasty treat.

A stock image of a Doberman being hand fed some treats. A woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the impressive impulse control she's taught her dogs. Vadzim Sheleh/Getty Images

Salem is certainly well-behaved and doesn't defy instructions from his owner, and while these tricks are impressive, they can also teach the dog positive behavior. The American Kennel Club (AKC) encourages owners to teach their dog self-control to eradicate any bad habits they may have as puppies.

Impulse control, which the AKC also refers to as emotional self-control, is something that dogs need to be taught, as the AKC says that most annoying dog behaviors are linked to a lack of self-control, such as pulling on the leash during a walk, impatience and overexcitement in new situations. Not only is training beneficial for the owner, but it can also help the dog feel calmer and in control.

The AKC notes that the key elements to showing a dog self-control include showing them that rewards, such as treats or toys, have to be earned. This could be through teaching the dog to sit, lie down, or wait to eat. Putting something enticing out for the dog and telling it to leave it is another way of teaching impulse control, which instils restraint into even the greediest of dogs.

Salem's owner explained on TikTok that she started teaching strict impulse control with all of the food and treats that her two dogs received, and "implemented that into our daily routine." Over time, as the dogs have become better trained, she started to really test them by asking them to hold bits of food in their mouths before eating them.

@siriuslysalem Plz excuse his concentration face 😂💀 i taught this by 1. Teach strict impulse control with ALL food/treats/meals etc. and I implemented that into our daily routine. After they perfected that, i taught him to hold inedible objects & slowly worked our way up to low value treats & then to higher value things once he got that. (There IS tutorials for both impulse control & holding objects on my YT! I show a step by step on how to train them. Go check those out) ♬ original sound - Sirius & Salem

Marie's other dog, a 7-year-old golden retriever named Sirius, also features heavily on the TikTok account and has mastered impulse training too.

Although the dogs make it look easy, it's still a challenge for them both, as Marie joked that Salem was showing "his concentration face" in the viral clip.

Many social media users were stunned by Salem's display of willpower in the video, leading over 2,000 users to comment on the post in just a few days.

One person commented: "How can I teach my dog that??"

Another person wrote: "What a sweetheart! The two smartest dogs on TikTok."

Other users felt that Salem's patience was better than even their own, as one person commented: "I wish someone could teach me how to do this with myself."

Newsweek reached out to @siriuslysalem via email for comment.

