Dog Pushes Human off Couch to Get More 'Personal Space' in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog attempting to push a woman off the couch and out of his "personal space" has left pet lovers in hysterics.

Footage of the imaginatively named Daniel Ricardog howling at an unnamed woman to make way has proven popular. The 20-second clip has had 1.9 million views on TikTok.

Dog owners have been known to enjoy the occasional nap on the couch alongside their pet, and studies have shown that sleeping beside a dog can be beneficial.

A 2017 study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found humans who slept beside a dog in their bedroom benefited from a better sleep routine and enjoyed more efficient rest. As part of the research, a group of dog owners were asked to wear a sleep tracker for seven nights. Researchers found that these test subjects scored 81 percent for sleep efficiency.

Their dogs also benefited from the arrangement, with the animals taking part enjoying an average sleep-efficiency rating of 85 percent.

Unfortunately, Daniel is evidently in no mood to nap alongside his human companion. Pawing away at the woman, the unhappy Labrador lets his feelings be known with a few howls. While his human friend can see the funny side of it all, it's clear she also gets the message and backs off.

A female voice, belonging to Daniel's owner, can be heard behind the camera, saying: "He's telling you to move." When he fails to fully shift the woman on the couch, Daniel Ricardog turns to the camera and his owner as if to say: "Can you do something about this?"

Posting in the video's comments section, Daniel's owner wrote that "personal space does not exist" around her pet, named after Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo.

Despite Daniel's rude behavior in the clip, most users appeared to side with the dog. "He wants his space," one TikToker wrote, with another commenting, "he literally said move."

Some were left in stitches by it all. One viewer posted they "died of laughter" watching the video. Another wrote: "bless him he just wants attention." There was some sympathy for the woman involved, with a fellow dog owner writing that "mine does the same thing."

Newsweek has contacted Daniel.Ricardog via TikTok for comment.

It's not the first time a dog's couch antics have delighted the internet, of course. One rescue pup melted hearts in January with his unique way of sitting on his owner's couch.

Then there's the case of the golden retriever who went viral in February, thanks to his unusual way of getting off his owner's furniture. And one dog delighted pet fans in January with his Mission Impossible-style fall off the couch.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.