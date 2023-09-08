Dog With Rare Condition 'Tied Up Outside Shelter' With Heartbreaking Note

A rescue shelter has shared the remarkable story on Instagram of a pit bull who was abandoned because of a spinal condition that makes him look different, but they insist he's just like any other pup.

The dog, named Qwerty Cosmo, was tied up outside the Roadogs Rescue shelter in Southern California, with a sign that said in part, "Free dog." Nikki Carvey, the shelter's founder, believes the owners "couldn't really give him what he needed" due to his congenital condition, known as short spine syndrome.

"Qwerty was found tied up outside the shelter with a heartbreaking sign, so even though it wasn't cool that they left him like that, the fact that he's so chill indicates that he was previously treated well," she told Newsweek. "He doesn't really have a neck, so his physical limitations are that he has to turn his whole body if wants to look anywhere. He doesn't let it stop him though, and he loves going on walks and chasing the ball like any other dog."

The condition affects his appearance, giving Qwerty Cosmo a hunched spine, but Carvey notes that "he gets around fine," just as any other dog would do.

Qwerty Cosmo is thought to have short spine syndrome, which gives him a hunched back. Since going viral on Instagram, many people have shown interest in Qwerty Cosmo and the shelter hopes he will get adopted soon. @roadogs / Instagram

Short spine syndrome is an incredibly rare condition, and there is very little research into it because there are so few known cases. On its website, PetMD adds that spinal malformations, such as this one, are usually evident at birth or within the first few weeks of life, but vertebral malformations might not arise until the dog hits a growth spurt some months later.

It's thought that most spinal malformations are genetically inherited, rather than developing as a result of adverse conditions. But, defects can occur if the mother is exposed to toxins, stress or nutritional deficiencies during pregnancy, which can be potentially harmful to her pups, according to PetMD.

There are several types of spinal malformations, including hemivertebra, which is just half a vertebra, a transitional vertebra, which can cause disc changes and compression, spina bifida, and congenital spinal stenosis, which is the narrowing of the spinal canal.

Despite his difficult past and being abandoned, Qwerty Cosmo has built plenty of new friendships at the shelter. Carvey shared a reel of him on the shelter's Instagram account (@roadogs) on September 3, and it's already accumulated more than 15,700 likes.

Carvey likes to think that Qwerty Cosmo is a true champion for why people should "never underestimate an underdog," and hopes that going viral on Instagram will broaden people's perspectives.

The note that was left beside Qwerty Cosmo, which reads "free dog." It's thought that Qwerty Cosmo's former owners couldn't look after him because of his spine condition, so they gave him up. @roadogs / Instagram

"Qwerty is a really sweet boy, and he has no issues with any of his foster siblings here and loves to follow me around," Carvey said. "I think most people have a soft spot for animals who are different and have the odds stacked against them, so he's getting a lot of support and some interest in adoption."

She added: "Of course, there are those who judge him as less than because he has physical differences, but they'll learn. Dogs like Qwerty Cosmo help open people's hearts and minds to what is possible and normal, and that a dog with an odd spine is just as wonderful as any other."

More than 300 comments have already been shared on the Instagram post, with many people praising Qwerty Cosmo's loving nature.

Instagram user @dinamruiz wrote: "Well, if he isn't the cutest little thing ever!"

A comment from @librabostonlover reads: "He looks like a little rhino. May he find a loving home."

