On the Internet

Dog's Reaction to Cat Bullying Him Has Internet in Stitches: 'Body Bounces'

By
On the Internet Dogs Cats TikTok Viral

A dog's hilarious reaction to being tormented by a cat's bullying behavior has earned it a host of sympathetic fans online.

Cats and dogs are sometimes unfairly considered to be fierce rivals, but in this particular case, there may be some truth to that widely held view.

A video uploaded by TikTok user sarahsellsseashellss showed how her dog's relaxing break on a chair was interrupted by the cat.

In the clip, captioned "the way his body bounces and he just sits there," the poor pooch could be seen jumping in the chair every time the cat, lying on a nearby table, poked him.

Stock image of a cat and dog
A file photo of a cat and dog. One poor dog appeared to be tormented by the cat. Getty

The dog's stunned reaction to every tormenting poke soon earned it a host of sympathy online.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), while most dog breeds can live happily with cats if introduced as puppies, there are some exceptions.

It added: "Some large breeds are not good with cats. Hounds have strong hunting instincts and are traditionally used to chase games.

"Sight hounds like the Ibizan Hound, which was originally bred to hunt rabbits, are most susceptible to trouble with cats because their hunting instincts are triggered by their sense of sight. When small animals move quickly, sight hounds react immediately."

But there are other breeds that can live happily with cats, according to the AKC.

"Non-sporting dogs like the Bulldog would be a good match for your cat. Non-sporting dogs are companions first and are not hunters by nature like some of the other groups. Bulldogs in particular are very easygoing and get along well with other pets."

@sarahsellsseashellss

The way his body bounces & he just sits there 😂 #catsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok

♬ Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell

Since being shared on July 13, the post has received an estimated 2.8 million views and more than 575,300 likes.

An overwhelming number of commenters praised the dog's reaction to being relentlessly tapped by the cat.

TikTok user Bootyyyshak3r9000 said: "I love the way the kitty just gives a love tap and his whole body takes a screenshot."

James added: "Bro needs a vacation. He is tense."

Furry Feathers commented: "This was me when the acupuncturist said I wouldn't feel the needles."

While Urdazzfav posted: "He's not even being held hostage He just doesn't want to move."

According to the business magazine Forbes, dogs are the most popular pet in the country with 65.1 million homes owning at least one, followed by cats with 45.5 million owning at least one feline.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Newsweek has contacted sarahsellsseashellss for comment via TikTok.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC