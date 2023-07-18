Dog's Reaction to Cat Bullying Him Has Internet in Stitches: 'Body Bounces'

A dog's hilarious reaction to being tormented by a cat's bullying behavior has earned it a host of sympathetic fans online.

Cats and dogs are sometimes unfairly considered to be fierce rivals, but in this particular case, there may be some truth to that widely held view.

A video uploaded by TikTok user sarahsellsseashellss showed how her dog's relaxing break on a chair was interrupted by the cat.

In the clip, captioned "the way his body bounces and he just sits there," the poor pooch could be seen jumping in the chair every time the cat, lying on a nearby table, poked him.

The dog's stunned reaction to every tormenting poke soon earned it a host of sympathy online.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), while most dog breeds can live happily with cats if introduced as puppies, there are some exceptions.

It added: "Some large breeds are not good with cats. Hounds have strong hunting instincts and are traditionally used to chase games.

"Sight hounds like the Ibizan Hound, which was originally bred to hunt rabbits, are most susceptible to trouble with cats because their hunting instincts are triggered by their sense of sight. When small animals move quickly, sight hounds react immediately."

But there are other breeds that can live happily with cats, according to the AKC.

"Non-sporting dogs like the Bulldog would be a good match for your cat. Non-sporting dogs are companions first and are not hunters by nature like some of the other groups. Bulldogs in particular are very easygoing and get along well with other pets."

Since being shared on July 13, the post has received an estimated 2.8 million views and more than 575,300 likes.

An overwhelming number of commenters praised the dog's reaction to being relentlessly tapped by the cat.

TikTok user Bootyyyshak3r9000 said: "I love the way the kitty just gives a love tap and his whole body takes a screenshot."

James added: "Bro needs a vacation. He is tense."

Furry Feathers commented: "This was me when the acupuncturist said I wouldn't feel the needles."

While Urdazzfav posted: "He's not even being held hostage He just doesn't want to move."

According to the business magazine Forbes, dogs are the most popular pet in the country with 65.1 million homes owning at least one, followed by cats with 45.5 million owning at least one feline.

