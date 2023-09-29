Dog's Reaction to Owner Going Away Breaks Hearts: 'Cancelling Our Flight'

A dog called Soffie has melted hearts all over after a video of her reaction to her owner going away on vacation went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, shared on TikTok in August by the pup's owner, under the username Soffie.thepomshih, the Shiranian, a crossbreed between a Shih Tzu and a Pomeranian, can be seen lying on her owner's open luggage, with a seemingly sad expression on her face, as if she knew her owner was about to leave.

The heartbreaking clip comes with a caption that says: "When you have to leave your dog for two weeks and she knows." Followed by: "Brb just cancelling our flight for my dog."

Stock image of a sad dog lying on the floor. A dog's reaction to her mom goging on holiday has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

All dogs hate seeing their owners leave, even if you're just leaving for five minutes to go get groceries, and that's because in their head every time you leave them you may be gone forever.

According to the science website IFL Science, dogs experience a considerable amount of stress when their owner is gone. When dogs are under a lot of stress, their heart rate, respiratory functions, and levels of stress hormones, such as cortisol, are also likely to be impacted.

The website explains that the first 30 minutes after being left alone is usually the most stressful time for the majority of dogs, even though for some dogs this can last for the entire time you're gone.

"The most common markers of painful isolation are 'vocalizations' of protest and 'destructive behavior,' but some signs are more subtle. Pacing and excessive salivation are also often markers of acute stress. They likely urinate on the floor as a way of relieving stress," the website states.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 250,700 views and 21,900 likes.

One user, Carina Lisette Gjøl, commented: "I will never leave mine, he go with me everywhere." And sunshine said: "Always feel guilty every time you leave our furbaby even just to work a few hours." Tia added: "My dog does the same thing. he lies down in the luggage."

Savvychoice wrote: "I'm afraid my furbaby will also be like this for the next months." And GeorgiaB8 added: "This is like my frenchie too it's soo sad for them I have to two dogs."

Newsweek reached out to Soffie.thepomshih for comment via TikTok chat.

