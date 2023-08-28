Heartwarming

Dog's Reaction to Owner Leaving for College Breaks Hearts: 'Can I Come?'

A video showing one dog's heartbroken reaction to seeing their owner leaving for college has got people bawling on social media.

Morgan Smith took to TikTok to share a clip of the family dog Paisley's reaction to seeing her embark on the exciting new chapter in her life.

Though Paisley will be well looked after while she is away, his seemingly sad expression suggested he knew that this was goodbye and that Smith would be away from him for the foreseeable future.

Stock image of a sad looking dog. A canine's sad reaction to his human companion heading off to college is melting hearts. Alexander Kuzmin

In the video, he can be seen gazing up at Smith on the decking outside her home. The clip then cuts to a sad-looking Smith sitting in her car with Paisley appearing equally gloomy in the background.

Posted under the handle Morgan.smith.m, the video has been watched over 12.5 million times so far.

It then cuts to Paisley next to the car door, as if pleading for her not to go, before finally ending on a shot of the sad-looking dog in the footwell of the car enjoying one last embrace with his human companion.

gonna miss my little paisley #college

For many young people who grow up alongside pets, leaving the home is a doubly gut-wrenching experience, because they are not just saying goodbye to their human family— they are also saying goodbye to their furry one, as well.

In truth, it is increasingly normal for adults to treat their pets as part of the family.

In a poll of 1,000 U.S. pet owners conducted by Consumer Affairs, 57 percent of millennials—adults aged 27 to 42—said they loved their pet more than their sibling while 50 percent said the same about their mother.

Judging by the comments on Smith's video, plenty of people out there consider their dogs to be family. While some were overcome with emotion at watching the clip, others found the scenario painfully relatable.

"Just bawled my eyes out," one user wrote, with another commenting: "That's it I'm not going to college." Elsewhere, one TikToker said: "This was the HARDEST part my mom would send me pics of my Lab sleeping in my empty bedroom."

Another shared a gloomier experience: "I remember when I went off to boot camp, I told my childhood dog I'll see her soon and when I came back she wasn't there and no one bothered to tell me." However, there were happier tales of reuniting.

"I left my childhood dog at home when I went off to college. But trust me, time flies by. Now she's my roommate in the house I bought with my degree," one user wrote.

Responding to the comments, Smith told followers: "I did not expect this to blow up like it did. It's crazy how many people relate to this. I will miss Paisley so much, but when I go home I will post a reunion video."

Newsweek has contacted Smith for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC