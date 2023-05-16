Dog Refusing To Give Paw to Owner Sees Internet in Stitches: 'Had Enough'

A video of a dog appearing to have lost patience after presenting his paw to his owner several times has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip shared by TikToker @erykavasquez showed the dog, a mixed breed between a Labrador and a border collie, looking up towards the camera, while a voice was heard saying "paw."

When the dog presented his paw to the hand of a person, a voice was heard saying "too slow," before removing their hand. The voice was heard saying "paw" again before retracting their hand as the dog gave them his paw.

This exchange was repeated a few times before the dog then stopped giving his paw out and appeared to simply stare at the person when the voice said "paw" again.

How Smart Are Dogs?

The dog in the latest video was perhaps clever enough to realize that he was being tricked into presenting his paw. But do all dogs have some form of common sense?

Dr. Melissa Bain, a professor of clinical animal behavior at the University of California (UC) Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, told Newsweek back in October 2021: "There is no evidence that certain breeds lack 'common sense.'"

Larger breed dogs were shown to have greater short-term memory than small breed dogs. "While statistically significant, it probably is not clinically significant," the professor said.

Janis Bradley, the director of communications and publications for the U.S. National Canine Research Council, previously told Newsweek it's hard to define dog intelligence because it depends on the criteria, which is set by humans.

"If we mean speed of problem solving, then what kinds of problems? Finding pieces of food hidden under cups? The least talented dog is so vastly much better at this than the most talented human that we can barely even talk about it intelligibly. And anything we try to measure may simply be a measure of how well we humans can predict how a dog may respond to a given situation," Bradley said.

Types of Dog Intelligence

According to Professor Stanley Coren at Canada's University of British Columbia, dogs are capable of solving complex problems.

Speaking on the topic of "how dogs think" at the American Psychological Association's 117th Annual Convention back in 2009, Coren said there are three types of dog intelligence, which include the following:

Instinctive (what the dog is bred to do)

Adaptive (how well the dog learns from its environment to solve problems)

Working and obedience (the equivalent of 'school learning')

According to data from 208 dog obedience judges from the U.S. and Canada, Coren said border collies were ranked first in terms of working and obedience intelligence. They were followed by poodles, German shepherds, golden retrievers, dobermans, Shetland sheepdogs and Labrador retrievers.

'He's Had Enough'

The dog in the latest video appeared to remain still, refraining from giving his paw to the person in front of him, after being told it was "too slow" a few times.

A voice was then heard saying "sit" before the dog was seen jumping towards them as the clip ended.

The post, which has been viewed over 1.6 million times, was captioned: "I don't blame him for his reaction."

The dog's reaction in the latest viral clip has left TikTokers in stitches.

In a comment that got 44,600 likes, user Tasha said the pup must have been saying "[does] it look like I'm playin.'"

YupimKristii wrote: "He said 'no I'm done,'" while Fer wrote the dog must have been thinking: "I AM DONE WITH THESE GAMES, WOMAN."

User lene said: "He's had enough," while user @teenage.dxrtbag pointed out "the way he just stared at you like."

Remainanonymously said: "It's the mumbled 'No' under his breath for me."

