Dog Who Feels 'Awkward' When Owner Stares Leaves Internet in Hysterics

"Avoid eye contact," is a universal piece of advice when dealing with a lot of animals, both wild and domestic, as some animals take eye contact as a form of aggression.

One woman on TikTok has documented how her dog reacts to her staring at him, and the results are interesting.

In the video posted by @datdissgrace, which has over 3.4 million views, she can be seen intensely staring at her dog, an Australian Kelpie mix, as he looks awkwardly back.

"My dog starts to feel awkward when I stare at him so we're gonna see how long it takes before he starts getting weird," she says in the video.

After several seconds her dog gives her the side eye and does what appears to be a sneeze. He looks away, then back at her, before "sneezing" again, and rolling around on the floor.

"Not very long lol," reads the caption.

Should You Stare At Dogs?

If you're a dog lover, it's hard not to stare at every dog that walks by, and it can feel like you've made a little connection with that dog if they stare back.

"Prolonged eye contact can have different meanings for dogs, depending on their individual temperaments," say the American Kennel Club (AKC). "But a dog, especially one who struggles with reactivity or is wary of people, might be alarmed by a stranger staring at them."

It's important to avoid staring or interacting with dogs that are clearly marked as service dogs, as they might get distracted and not be able to care for the human properly.

"Try to avoid distracting service dogs while they are working, as this can have unexpected consequences," recommend the AKC. "It's important not to call out to the dog or stare at the dog and handler as this might make both the human and dog uncomfortable or prevent the dog from doing their job. You wouldn't want the dog to lose focus and miss a cue, possibly inadvertently putting their handler's health or safety at risk."

You can train your dog to look at you to help them with issues like anxiety, or aggression, especially if your dog is easily distracted by other people, dogs, or objects.

"Once your dog knows 'watch me,' you can cue them to make eye contact with you as you lead them past a trigger. This can be helpful to support dogs maintain self-control in stressful situations," say the AKC.

Despite the idea that staring at dogs might not be the best thing to do, users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"I'm pretty sure eye contact can signal aggression to dogs so i think he 'sneezes' so u know he's not angry," commented one user on TikTok.

"Nothing was going on upstairs before he noticed you were looking at him," said another.

"This dog is as awkward as me in any social setting," wrote a third.

