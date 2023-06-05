Dog Receives Cancer Care at Human Hospital in Bizarre Incident

A hospital that usually takes care of humans has opened an investigation after a dog reportedly received treatment in its oncology department, according to local media reports.

The bizarre incident, which occurred last week, involved a dog that has been known to roam the area around the hospital, which is located in the city of Valdivia central Chile.

The dog reportedly underwent radiotherapy treatment on May 27 when people sought care for the canine at the Base Hospital de Valdivia, Chilean news outlet Radio Bío-Bío reported.

The unidentified individuals had reportedly taken the dog to the hospital due to a nasal wound that contained necrotic tissue. It is believed that the incident occurred outside of regular patient care hours.

Stock image: A golden retriever lying in a veterinary operating room before surgery. A dog reportedly received treatment in the oncology department of a human hospital in Valdivia, Chile. iStock

The deputy medical director of the hospital, Maritza Navarrete, confirmed the situation and said that an internal report had been filed.

Navarrete said the incident did not impact the treatment of human patients in any way or displace their care.

"This is a situation that needs to be clarified, which is why a summary investigation was immediately ordered to determine possible responsibilities," Navarrete said, according to local media outlet Diario de Valdivia.

"Likewise, the pertinent measures were adopted in order to review the internal processes and protocols of the Oncology Service. Likewise, it is necessary to clarify to our community that the situation in question in no way affected the offer of treatment."

Cristina Ojeda, an official with the health authority of the Los Ríos region in which Valdivia is located, said it was necessary to establish who was responsible for this incident. She added that hospitals have permits that enable them to treat people, not animals.

"Our pets and animals must be cared for in the corresponding veterinary clinics in the region, as well as in the veterinary clinical hospitals affiliated with some universities," Ojeda said.

Leandro Rebolledo, president of a local health professionals union chapter representing staff at the hospital, said the dog in question resides in a house affiliated with the hospital's Oncology Foundation, Publimetro reported. Rebolledo said patients may have been responsible for the unusual incident.

"Patients may have requested that the animal be cared for, but hospital officials must have authorized it. Now, who authorized the entire procedure—that is what has to be clarified," Rebolledo said.

Hospital management said they are investigating the situation to determine why the incident occurred and who was responsible.

Newsweek has contacted Base Hospital de Valdivia for comment.

