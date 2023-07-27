Dog Recovers From 'Inoperable' Tumor After Owner Refuses Euthanization

When he was just 10 years old, dachshund Griffin was rushed to the vet after his owners noticed lethargic behavior.

After a few tests, Griffin's owners received the awful news that their beloved pet was bleeding internally because of an inoperable tumor. "They said we should put him down right now," Tredd Barton told Newsweek.

From left: The 17-year-old dachshund Griffin; and the dog with all of his canine friends. When he was 10 years old, his owners were told to put him down right away, but six years on, Griffin is still with us. Tredd Barton

However, this week, Griffin celebrated his 17th birthday—all thanks to his owners who refused to give up on him. When the Pennsylvania couple were told they should consider euthanizing their dog, they immediately said no.

"When we refused, they told us we were being inhumane by making him suffer and basically we were being selfish. They said he would be dead by morning. Well, we said, 'At least he will pass away surrounded by his family,'" said Barton.

The couple took Griffin home and, the next morning, decided to take him to Ohio State University (OSU), considered one of the top veterinary schools in the U.S. With a strong reputation for high-quality teaching and training and cutting-edge research in veterinary medicine, the OSU veterinary hospital provides comprehensive animal healthcare. This includes specialized services in cardiology, oncology, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and more. With a team of highly skilled and experienced veterinary specialists, they provide 24/7 emergency care.

"When we arrived, they rushed him into the back," said Barton. The team at OSU then performed a two-hour operation on Griffin, and his owners got the best news possible.

"Two hours later, they told us he was going to be fine," said Barton. "We thought they meant they stabilized him but they said, 'No, we removed the tumor. He's going to be fine and you can take him home tomorrow.'"

Now, six years later, Griffin has just celebrated his 17th birthday and, despite his age, the dachshund is in good health.

"Besides the tumor episode, and going blind, he's is remarkably good health. Just had his yearly physical, and the vet said his blood results were very positive for his age," said Barton.

Griffin's owner shared the story on Reddit's r/Dachshund community forum, where people were thrilled to hear the positive outcome.

"Oh, that's such an inspiring story. I hope Griffin has a great birthday," wrote one commenter.

Another posted: "Amazing. Thank you for having faith and giving him the best long life possible."

"Griffin is remarkable in many ways. Congratulations to him and his people for the huge milestone," posted one Reddit user, who added: "Please treat him well and feed him well on his big day, he deserves it."

To celebrate his big day, Griffin was indeed treated well. "He had a busy birthday," said Barton. "It started with a puppachino, then a stroll in his carriage with his family, a nice healthy homemade lunch of chicken and vegetables. Then a long nap while I was at work, then a few hours in the yard."

Thrilled that the positive story could put a smile on faces and bring some happy news to the world, Barton told Newsweek why he made the decision to fight for Griffin all those years ago.

"When a family member is dying, you do whatever it takes," he said.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.