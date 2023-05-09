Laughter as Dog Refuses to Move From Bed: 'I Know the Feeling'

A video of a dog sprawled across a bed and seemingly reluctant to get off it has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip shared by the TikTok account @rouss33333 showed the dog lying flat on its belly on top of a bed, as two women were shown attempting to peel the sheet off.

The dog's unwillingness to move despite being watched is not surprising because our canine friends "are not sensitive to watching eyes," according to a January 2020 study.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports, said that while people are less "likely to carry out risky behavior in general" when they feel they're being watched, "dogs, despite being highly sensitive to human eyes, do not show the watching-eye effect."

A video of a dog in a bedroom, looking up from underneath a towel while lying on a bed. Another dog's unwillingness to move as the sheets are being taken off has the internet roaring with laughter. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The pup in the latest clip appeared very still, retaining its flat Superman pose, with legs stretched out, as one woman pulled a corner of the sheet, seemingly pausing to see if the dog would respond.

The dog then briefly lifted its head, switching to a Sphinx position, before lying on its side as both women folded the bed sheet over the dog as the clip ended.

While it's unclear exactly why the canine was so reluctant to move from the bed, the three postures it took are all common sleeping positions for dogs, each of which have different meanings.

The dog's initial Superman pose is one that is typically displayed by pups that "have worn themselves out and need a break" but are "ready to get up and play on short notice," Mary R. Burch, a certified applied animal behaviorist, previously told Newsweek.

Burch, who is the family dog director of the American Kennel Club (AKC), added that a dog needing to cool down by pressing its belly on a cold surface may also adopt the Superman pose.

So, perhaps the pup in the latest video found the cold feel of the bed sheet irresistible.

The Sphinx pose is seen in dogs that are "not ready to relax—they are in a position where they can jump up and go into action," Burch noted.

Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer at AKC, previously told Newsweek: "We see this often in working or guard dogs."

Lying on the side, with head on the floor and legs extended in a comfortable position, is one of the most common canine body postures, according to Klein and Burch.

Dogs that rest in this position are secure and comfortable in their surroundings, feeling safe and relaxed, they said.

The dog in the latest viral clip has left TikTokers in stitches.

Mandy Rogers wrote: "Omg [oh my god] I know the feeling happens twice a week for me."

User sweetgv121 simply wrote "Adorable," while user nnnnnnn1k said "Poor dog..."

Alexandra Kelley-st. wrote: "The way the doggo lay downs more. He doesn't give a F [f***]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.