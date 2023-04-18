Dog Refusing To Take Off Her Birthday Party Hat Delights Viewers

There's no such thing as the birthday blues for this German shorthaired pointer, who was still celebrating her birthday three days after her party ended.

A viral video was shared by TikTok user @its_remis_world showing the birthday girl still wearing her pink birthday hat, even though her birthday had been and gone.

The caption layered over the video read: "Remi, your birthday was 3 days ago...she's refusing to take her party hat off. Apparently it's her birthmonth!"

Remi prolonging her birthday and making the celebrations last longer was a hit on TikTok. Since the video was posted on April 9, it has generated over 645,000 views already.

Stock image of a dog on its birthday. The German shorthaired pointer didn't want to take off her birthday hat. SeventyFour / BranstonandTwiglet/Getty Images

Celebrating the dog's birthday is a growing trend, with 70 percent of dog owners in the U.K. admitting that they celebrate their pet's big day each year. A survey by pet food brand Forthglade found that 50 percent of owners will spend more on their dog's birthday than they do on their partner.

So, what do these lucky pups get for their birthday each year? Over half of them, 54 percent, will be treated to a new toy, and 33 percent get a brand-new collar to flaunt. But it's no secret that the best way to make a dog happy is with food, which is why 39 percent get a luxury gourmet meal, and 27 percent of dogs get a canine-friendly birthday cake.

As a dog trainer and founder of the dog vacation camp, Canine Camp Getaway, Janice Costa has overseen many dog celebrations, from birthdays, to gotcha days, and graduations from obedience school.

With more people choosing to spoil their dogs, and sometimes even treat them like their children, Costa said that owners simply want to show how much they appreciate their companion.

"We all need to love and be loved, and dogs are eager to fill that role in their human's life," Costa told Newsweek.

"In an increasingly divided and often lonely world, dogs bring joy and make people feel less alone. So, it's not surprising that people look for ways to show their appreciation for their four-legged best friends.

"Throwing birthday parties for your dog is just another way to celebrate that bond and a fun way to recognize the dog's importance in your home."

As long as the birthday celebrations are safe and enjoyable for the dog, Costa thinks it's a harmless idea. However, if the dog is given too much food they aren't supposed to eat, or forcing dogs to socialize when they aren't comfortable with it, can cause problems.

Remi undoubtedly made the most of her third birthday, and TikTok followers were more than willing to let her have her moment. The viral clip has amassed over 96,000 likes and hundreds of comments so far.

One comment read: "Aries life, it's all about us all month. Forget everyone else," and another person joked that Remi is a "birthday diva."

