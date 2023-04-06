Funny

Dog's Reaction to Strawberry Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Thank You, Next'

By
A video of a dog tossing a piece of fruit in a garbage bin after tasting it has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 500,000 views.

The clip was shared by @bella_maligator, the TikTok account of a mixed-breed dog that is a cross between a Belgian Malinois and mastiff. A voice in the video is heard saying, "Hey Bella, do you like freeze-dried strawberries?" as a dog in the clip is handed what appears to be a piece of a dried strawberry.

The pup grabs it off a person's hand with its mouth and appears to chew on it before heading straight for an automatic garbage bin. With its head standing over the sensor of the bin, the dog appears to spit the dried strawberry into the receptacle as soon as it opens. A caption posted with the video simply reads: "Thank you, next."

Dog staring at a strawberry.
A stock image of a dog staring at a strawberry held in front of its nose. A video of a mixed-breed canine tossing a piece of freeze-dried strawberry straight into a garbage bin after tasting it has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The dog in the latest viral video didn't seem to be a fan of dried strawberries. However, strawberries are actually a great "healthy, low-calorie, sweet treat" for your pup, says the American Kennel Club, the world's largest purebred dog registry.

Packed with antioxidants, high in fiber and vitamin C, strawberries may also help slow down the aging process. They can strengthen your dog's immune system, help with weight management, as well as aid the whitening of their teeth, the AKC noted.

Read more

But not all fruits are safe for dogs and are actually poisonous, such as grapes, raisins, sultanas and currants.

The Pet Poison Helpline warns that ingesting even a small amount of these fruits can result in severe, acute kidney failure.

"All grapes and raisins, seeded and seedless, organic and conventionally grown, can cause toxicity. The exact way these foods cause toxicity is still unknown, and toxicity does not necessarily appear to be dose-dependent," the Pet Poison Helpline said.

"This unknown toxin can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, anorexia, and acute renal (kidney) failure," the helpline added.

@bella_maligator

Thank you, next. #malinoismastiff #funnyreel #spittingdog #automatictrashcan #freezedriedstrawberries #doglover

♬ original sound - Bella Maligator

The dog's reaction in the latest viral video has seen TikTok users in stitches, with @tralyse.s writing, "It was such a polite 'I'm not eating that'," while Mrs. B wrote: "The most polite 'hell no' I've ever seen."

Lisa wrote that the dog must have been saying, "Not so much...thanks anyway," to which the original poster replied: "Next treat pawlease."

User @jenz629 wrote: "Well that's one way of saying absolutely not."

Wildy325 posted, "I wasn't expecting that," while Little Lemon Tree simply commented: "I'm dying."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

