Dog's Unusual 'Reverse' Move to Chase Ball Leaves Internet Impressed

By
Funny Pets Dogs Animal behavior Viral video

A video of a dog's unusual maneuver out of a window to chase a ball has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on October 2 by @hpm0722 and has received more than 6.6 million views. A message overlaid on the video simply reads: "Are you kidding me."

The footage shows a ball being thrown out of a window near a bed. A large dog is seen immediately climbing up to the windowsill before lunging itself backwards out of the window. A caption shared with the post reads: "Mr. Pickle, so graceful."

@hpm0722

Mr. Pickle, so graceful #fyp #hamilton #foryou #dogsoftiktok

♬ Dear Theodosia - Leslie Odom Jr. & Lin-Manuel Miranda

The dog's enthusiastic reaction to the ball in the latest video is understandable as our canine friends may exhibit possessive aggression when it comes to their favorite toys or other objects.

In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal hospital chains, veterinarians Debra Horwitz and Gary Landsberg said: "Possessive aggression is aggression that is directed toward humans or other pets that approach the dog when it is in possession of something that is highly desirable, such as a favorite chew toy, food, or treat."

A dog's obsession with its favorite toy may be exaggerated especially with new objects. A November 2012 study in the peer-reviewed journal Animal Cognition said: "Domestic dogs are reported to show intense but transient neophilia towards novel objects."

Veterinarians Horwitz and Landsberg wrote: "Novel and highly desirable objects, such as a tissue that has been stolen from a garbage can, a favorite toy, human food, or a piece of rawhide are some of the items that dogs may aggressively protect."

Dog chasing ball in grassy area.
A dog chases a ball in a grassy area. A video of a canine's unusual backwards move out of a window to chase a ball has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Several TikTok users were impressed by the dog's reaction in the latest video.

Nev wrote, "that was actually impressive," and Caitlyn625 posted: "I'm more impressed than anything."

Hollie commented, "that was a smooth exit though ngl [not gonna lie]," while doxietronus wrote: "Not the backwards escape."

User noah + atlas posted: "That was arguably the hardest way to get out of the window."

Some were perplexed by the canine's reverse move, with MoeKvsh asking: "Why does he fall in reverse?"

User thermoreception wrote, "WHY DID HE GO BACKWARDS?" and sunshine also asked: "Why did he turn around?"

User @ferretsgonewild022 posted: "The video almost looks reversed."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC