Video of Dog Riding Lawn Mower Baffles Internet: 'How Much He Charge'

A video appearing to show a dog mowing their owner's lawn has left the internet understandably baffled.

In a clip uploaded to Facebook by Rashawn Miller of Augusta, Georgia, a small dog can be seen driving around on a ride-on mower. "I thought I was tripping this man dog cutting the grass," Miller wrote alongside the clip.

The video has been shared over 43,000 times on social media, garnering over 5,000 comments, with responses ranging from delight to utter disbelief.

Stock images of a dog on a lawnmower and (inset) of some freshly cut grass. Bizarre footage appearing to show a dog mowing their owner's lawn has got people talking on Facebook. lillybell/undefined undefined/Getty

A 2022 study published in the Journal of Comparative Psychology found evidence indicating dogs were capable of deeper thought. Researchers tested several canines' abilities to reproduce actions on cue immediately after performing them or following a delay. The dogs could repeat the recent actions when cued to do so but were also able to reproduce them after short delays and on multiple occasions without additional training.

The dogs were also capable of repeating actions they had not explicitly been trained to reproduce. To scientists, this showed that dogs were capable of conceptualizing abstract rules and generalizing them to novel contexts. It was previously thought that humans were the only species capable of forming abstract concepts.

Could this dog's owner have taught him how to mow the lawn by following a particular pattern of commands? It still sounds like a bit of a stretch.

Dogs are undoubtedly capable of incredible things. Newsweek has published stories of canines doing everything from playing hockey to serving as flower girls or best men at their owners' weddings. Some dogs have even been known to turn their paws to a bit of singing, albeit with decidedly mixed results. But mow the lawn? That's certainly a new one.

One viewer had an alternative theory, writing, "that's remote control." Another fan posted: "Clearly someone is remote controlling that machine," adding, "It's making turns without the dog turning the wheel."

Most, however, appeared happy to indulge the idea that the dog might be doing a bit of gardening. One fan asked: "How much he charge?" with another posting: "I need a dog."

Elsewhere, one Facebook user wrote: "Who says you can't teach an old dog new tricks?" while another asked: "Am I the only one who thinks it's a bit dangerous?

Newsweek has reached out to Miller for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.