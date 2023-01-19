Heartwarming Moment Rottweiler Asks Owner for a Cuddle: 'Please Can I?'

The adorable moment a Rottweiler leaps into bed with her owner, ready for a cuddle in the morning, has delighted TikTokers.

The video was shared by the dog's owner, Ellie Dickens, under the TikTok username @winnie_the_rottie3, an account dedicated to 5-year-old Winnie and her younger puppy sister, Dottie. Since the clip was shared on January 12, it has already amassed 409,000 views and more than 69,000 comments on the platform.

Dickens, from the U.K., told Newsweek: "Winnie does this on a daily basis, numerous times a day. She loves coming into bed with us, and we love having cuddles with her. It makes all of us feel loved, as well as Winnie getting to feel loved, too."

The American Kennel Club (AKC) states that: "A well-bred and properly raised Rottie will be calm and confident, courageous but not unduly aggressive. The aloof demeanor these world-class guardians present to outsiders belies the playfulness, and downright silliness, that endear Rotties to their loved ones."

The AKC adds in jest: "No one told the Rottie he's not a toy breed, so he is liable to plop onto your lap for a cuddle." Rottweilers like Winnie don't appear to understand their size, not realizing quite how much space they take up.

Dickens shared the moment her dog peered into the room in the morning and wagged her tail patiently, while her owner was still lying in bed. As soon as Winnie was told she could get on the bedding, she made an incredibly quick leap straight onto the bed.

The video is captioned: "Please can I have a cuddle," and that's definitely what Winnie did. She got cozy right next to Dickens and offered very little personal space on the bed.

Dickens said of the post: "I was shocked. I didn't expect it to go viral. I only ever put videos on TikTok so people can see that Rotties aren't big, aggressive dogs, and that they are big, cuddly softies!

"Even if I got just one viewer, and it changed their opinion, I'd be happy, but with the following I have and the number of views I get, I couldn't be happier that people get to see what Rotties are really like."

Comments on the video were praising Winnie's loving nature and desire for cuddles with her owner, as one TikToker commented: "I'm absolutely convinced all Rotties demand cuddles 24/7," and another wrote: "Omg Winnie is so cute and adorable."

Other TikTokers were more impressed by Winnie's patience in waiting for permission before diving onto the bed. As one wrote, "She jumped so politely! She's gorgeous."

