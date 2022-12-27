'My Dog Almost Ruined Christmas'

Yan is a black Labrador and he's 8 years old. He was born on Christmas Day and we took him home in February 2014.

Originally, I brought Yan home to help my eldest child, as they are autistic, and they were having a very hard time regulating their emotions. So, Yan helped them by offering emotional support and being such a loyal and caring dog.

For example, when my eldest child became overwhelmed, Yan would sit on their lap, and they continuously stroked Yan's ear until they had calmed down. Even now, although my eldest is 26 years old, Yan knows when they are upset. I have no idea how, but Yan will find them and sit in their lap until they calmed down.

Yan and my eldest child have an amazing emotional connection. Over the years, Yan has changed their life for the better. I really don't think they would be where they are today if it wasn't for Yan.

Growing up as an energetic dog

Yan has always been a very energetic dog who has a knack for eating random things. When he was a puppy, he chewed lots of things in our house.

At one point, each family member had lost a shoe, only to find out that Yan had chewed them. He had also chewed the TV remote and cables, and even a cat flap in our house.

My family and I live in North Wales, U.K., and Christmas is always a lovely time for us. But one Christmas in particular made us rethink everything, and it allowed us to be more grateful for what we have.

Becoming sick on Christmas

In 2018, a few days before Christmas, Yan became very sick. It was a busy season; I was shopping, working, and looking for presents. Yan is usually energetic, and he would constantly bounce and jump around in the house. But during that time, I noticed that he was lethargic. He became unusually quiet and had stopped eating.

Yan adores his food, so I knew that he was sick. I was extremely worried, so I immediately took him to the vet as soon as I realized that he was unwell. When the doctors felt Yan's stomach, they suspected that he had eaten something that had blocked his stomach and stopped his digestive system from processing food.

It was a whirlwind of a time. I was very worried. Yan being sick had a big impact on my eldest child because all they could think about was whether he was going to be okay.

That same evening, after hours of waiting anxiously, I received a call from the vet, saying that they had operated on Yan and opened him up by cutting all the way from his chest to his lower stomach.

They had found a Batman sock that had belonged to my youngest child—and asked me if we wanted the sock back. We said no.

My youngest son felt very bad, but I reassured him that it wasn't his fault because Yan could have eaten anything, it just happened to be his Batman sock.

I later found out that Yan had wandered into our laundry room without anyone knowing and eaten the sock. So, following Yan's operation, we immediately put up a sign on the laundry room door saying it must be kept closed. Everybody in the house was also hypervigilant about leaving socks and small items lying around.

Having Yan back home in time for Christmas

The next morning, my eldest and I picked up Yan from the vet. Seeing him reassured me, but my eldest was still overwhelmed because Yan was recovering from the operation.

His stitches looked so raw and fragile, and he was feeling quite sorry for himself with a cone on his head. It was such a relief to know he was through the worst, but still so worrying, as he was recovering from having had major surgery.

My eldest was overwhelmed because the anxiety surrounding a shocking situation like that doesn't necessarily go away. Dealing with the emotions of almost losing somebody that you love is difficult for anybody.

It was intense for me to have a sick dog at home whilst trying to control everything that was happening; the holidays alone can be a challenging time.

Yan came back home just in time for Christmas, and it was lovely. He began wanting to eat straight away, as if nothing had ever happened. He's a wonderful character because, despite the pain that he was feeling, he was so excited to see us again and be around his family.

Having Yan back home just in time for Christmas was the best present we could have asked for.

Celebrating Yan's birthday

The Christmas of 2018 made me realize that my family being together is the most special gift that anybody could ask for.

That's why Christmas for me is very much about family and union. Facing the possible loss of Yan was my biggest concern, so having him home for the holidays made us feel incredibly lucky.

During that Christmas, we saved a special portion of turkey for Yan, he got his own special little stocking, and we took him on a gentle Christmas Day walk. Since then, it's become a yearly tradition.

We have taken the time to really celebrate and place value on him, especially on Christmas Day, as it's his birthday. He's a smart and healthy dog and we wouldn't be who we are without him.

I'm looking forward to Christmas this year. It's going to be filled with laughter because recently, my eldest has adopted a cat. But still, Yan knows that he will always be the center of attention. He still gets the best walks on Christmas Day.

Paola Dyboski is the founder of Dr Zigs, a global company specializing in the manufacture of eco-friendly Bubble toys for dogs and cats. A percentage of all Dr Zigs sales go to supporting children in hospitals and hospices as well as refugees and those in need. You can find the website here.

All views expressed in this article are the author's own.

As told to Newsweek associate editor, Carine Harb.

Do you have a unique experience or personal story to share? Email the My Turn team at myturn@newsweek.com