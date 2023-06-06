Pets

Try Not To Smile at This Dog Running With a Huge Stick: 'So Proud'

By
Video footage of a dog racing through a stunning woodland spot with a ginormous stick has delighted audiences across social media.

The viral video captured the JoJo the dog sprinting confidently with the enormous stick, which looks to have fallen from the tree and been claimed by the pup.

The video was captioned: "So fast. So graceful. Such a good boi."

@jojotheadventurepup

So fast. So graceful. Such a good boi #jojotheadventurepup #stick #dogtok

♬ The Blue Danube - Strauss

"It takes a few tries and sometimes he has to break off a few twigs or munch through the center but he always balances [the stick] perfect," JoJo's owner responded to TikTokers below the line.

JoJo clearly loves picking up a stick or two while out with his owner. The dog's owner has created an album on the TikTok account that houses a total of 27 videos of the pooch doing exactly the same thing. It appears that his talents aren't limited to running with sticks four times his size, as the pup has been filmed putting his hunting skills to good use by digging for and retrieving the sticks that he goes on to play with.

The Humane Society Naples writes online that playing fetch with your pup, or giving them the opportunity to run free with sticks and balls in the park could strengthen the bond between you both.

"Fetch is an interactive game that encourages the bond between human and dog, cementing your position as the 'alpha' as you command your dog to retrieve objects for you," the animal welfare organization writes online.

Dog
A stock image of a dog running with a large stick. The viral video captured JoJo the dog running through a woodland area with an enormous stick. Getty Images

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 1 by @JoJoTheAdventurePup, the TikTok post has been viewed over 3 million times and liked by more than 619,000 TikTok users. Over 6,000 TikTokers have gushed over the funny moment in the comments section under the post.

"Whatever he's getting paid, it's not enough," one user joked.

"[The] strongest neck muscles in all [the] land," another user added.

"Oh, I so need this with the found a stick on the ground song," commented a different user.

"He [is] so proud of himself," shared a fourth TikToker

JoJo the dog has quite a following online, with the TikTok account dedicated to documenting his daily antics amassing over 345,000 followers to date.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @JoJoTheAdventurePup for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

