Dog Sat Perfectly Between Two Doors Baffles Internet: 'The Golden Ratio'

A dog called Kakuna has baffled the internet, with a video of his impeccable mathematical skills when choosing his napping site going viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok in January by the dog's owner under the username Icreatenovelty, Kakuna can be seen laying down between two entrances, positioned so the owner can open both doors without having to touch his pet.

In the now-viral clip, the owner said: "Everyone just look at this perfectly placed dog. He knows exactly where to sleep in the hallway so that neither of the doors, look at that, neither of the doors hit him."

Demonstrating his dog's abilities, he goes on to say: "That's my bedroom door, and that's the bathroom door. Watch this. How do you do it Kakuna? How is your spatial reasoning so good? Who's a good boy? Who's a good smart Pythagorean boy?"

Stock image of a dog sleeping near a door. A dog perfectly placed between two doors in a way that obstructs neither has baffled the internet. Getty Images

The hilarious post came with a caption that read: "Someone please explain how he does this."

Dogs are actually quite good at math. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), dogs cannot only count, but they can also do simple addition and subtraction.

"The ability to count and do simple arithmetic might seem to be a superfluous skill for dogs, but it is a useful ability. For example, it is necessary for a female to know if all of her pups are present or if one of them had somehow gone astray and requires a search-and-rescue mission to be launched," the AKC website states.

Kakuna's antics quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. The video has so far received over 2.1 million views and 439,500 likes on TikTok.

One user, Gina, commented: "He is the golden ratio." While Rebecca said: "Not to brag but my dog can place herself perfectly so that she is ALWAYS in my way. super impressive I know." Paradisepriest added: "And he's confident enough not to flinch!" And yan yan joked: "Excellent parallel parking."

Gingersnap150 wrote: "It's the pawthagorean theorem." And Lindsay said: "My dog is whatever the opposite of this is."

Maxibob69 explained: "Funnily enough, dogs can actually intuitively do calculus. There was an experiment conducted where something was thrown from a beach into water and the dogs found the optimal path that got them to the object in the fasts amount of time, taking into account the fact that moving through the water."

Another user, Livingitup30, commented: "My corgi expects us to move for her." And Kate Branson joked: "While my dog knows exactly where to sleep so it's the most inconvenient place ever." Lafhytaffy said: "Not my dog tripping me six times between the fridge and the sink."

Newsweek reached out to Icreatenovelty for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

