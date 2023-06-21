Woman Saves Dog From Moose Using Sandal in Dramatic Video: 'The Power'

Dramatic footage has emerged of a woman coming to the rescue of her dog during a close encounter with a moose.

Ashlan Aragon, from Denver, Colorado, captured the moment her mom stopped her pet pooch from potentially suffering serious injury by using a pair of sandals.

In the clip, the moose can be seen approaching their Labrador, Charlie. The dog appears unaware of the potential dangers and can be seen standing wagging his tail as the moose approaches.

Stock images of a mouse and a dog. A pet owner came to the rescue of their canine following a close encounter with a moose. tvirbickis/ Kayla Bruegger/Getty

Both Aragon and her mom can be heard attempting to ward off the moose with shouts of "no" and "go away." When these shouts fall on deaf ears, Aragon's mom proceeds to throw her two sandals at the moose. Although she first narrowly misses the target, she scores a direct hit on the moose with the second.

Though it's unlikely to have hurt, it's enough to scare the moose off, having been mere inches away from Charlie. You can watch the video here.

It's no exaggeration to say she may have saved Charlie's life, and may even have prevented others within her household from suffering serious injury in attempting to rescue the dog.

According to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife department (CPW), "a major catalyst in serious moose conflicts is the presence of dogs. When people, dogs and a defensive moose interact, there is a significant risk of serious injuries to humans and pets."

The CPW department estimates that, since 2013, of the 15 recorded instances of moose conflicts that have resulted in minor to serious injuries for humans, all but two involved dogs.

The CPW department explained that this is because "moose react to all dogs as they would to a wolf, one of their primary predators, by attempting to crush it with their hooves."

Earlier this week, a man was repeatedly trampled by a moose while walking his two dogs along a trail on Colorado's Coal Creek Canyon.

The gravity of the situation appeared lost on many commenting on the post on TikTok though. Writing alongside the video, Aragon wrote: "My mom using her chanclas to protect my dog from the moose. Latina moms are something else."

The term chanclas, a colloquial Spanish term for flip-flop or sandal, featured prominently among those writing alongside the clip. "Even wild life isn't immune to la chancla," one wrote with another commenting: "The chancla doesn't discriminate it's out for anything." A third said: "The wielder of the chosen chancla can throw with the same force as Thor's hammer." Another simply declared: "The power of la chancla."

Back in March, another video surfaced online showing a family, who were out walking with their dogs, coming face-to-face with a moose outside their home in Colorado.

Newsweek has contacted Aragon for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.