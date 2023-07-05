Dog in Shelter for More Than 2,000 Days Still Waiting for Forever Home

Lightning the dog has been in a Canadian animal shelter for more than six years, after being "surrendered" to Dog Tales Rescue in Ontario back in 2017. Her story, which has recently been chronicled in a viral social media video, has broken thousands of hearts online.

The 41,000 TikTok users who have watched the video to date have been left stunned to learn that the dog is still without a forever home or adoption plan. Staff members at Dogs Tales Rescue estimate that the 7-year-old pup has been in their care for more than 2,000 days.

"She is a dog that is available for adoption at Dog Tales Rescue in Ontario. She was surrendered to us about six years ago, and the family who passed her over to us told us that she had been passed around to multiple homes before coming to our center," a staff member at the animal shelter told Newsweek.

Lightning the dog has been living in a rescue shelter for six years. One viral TikTok video hopes to boost her chances of finding a forever home. Courtesy of Dan and Lighting

"Due to her past she has some behavioral issues and for that reason she's looking for an experienced home with no other pets or children."

"The staff here are working with her every day and she's doing amazing with some of us. She's super smart and she loves learning and doing new tricks. She is great at agility," they added.

The staff member went on to share that Lightning recently tore her cruciate ligament and is in line for surgery in July, so that she can get back to being playful and active.

The moving video captures Lightning sitting alone in a room. A caption across the video reads that the pup this is at "day 2,040 without a home". While her situation is dire, the pup looks to be happy as she's filmed wagging her tail.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on on July 1 by @DanAndLightening, the TikTok post has been liked over 7,000 times and commented on by more than 1,000 users. The comments section under the post is brimming with messages of support from users hoping to boost Lightning's chances of being adopted.

"How haven't she find any home still? There has to be someone who is willing to take her as a pet," one user wrote.

Another user added: "Sweet peanut, hope you find a home soon."

The TikTok post can be seen here.

