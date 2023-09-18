Pets

Dog Siblings Making Themselves Comfortable in Owner's Bed Delights Viewers

A social media video of two dog siblings making themselves comfortable in their owner's bed has led to laughs across the Internet. The viral video, which has been viewed more than 3.5 million times, captured a pitbull and a boxer tucking themselves into their owner's bed.

The video's creator shared the moment he walked in on the pair relaxing in his room in the TikTok post.

The video is captioned: "Just make yourselves comfortable."

Why Do Dogs Like To Sleep in Their Owner's Beds?

Leigh Siegfried is an experienced dog trainer based in Philadelphia. The award-winning owner of the dog training organization Opportunity Barks has worked with over 10,000 dogs and their owners while making guest speaker appearances at conferences run by the Humane Society of the United States. She offered Newsweek some general analysis as to why dogs love sleeping in their owner's beds.

"Any animal that enjoys affiliating, but also just has an innate need for comfort through touch and shared warmth, that's an animal, likely a dog—that's a very likely candidate for wanting to be near people, sleep near people, or lay near people," Siegfried told Newsweek.

"It's not so much their liking of their owner's bed as it is the animal just really valuing and enjoying people, being petted and handled by people. Much of this has to do with the temperament and needs of the individual dog, and if the dog has always been in close proximity with people. This will determine whether they may choose to sleep in the same bed as their owner or not," she said.

Dog
A stock image of a dog in bed with its owners. A viral video of two dog siblings relaxing in their owner's bed has led to laughs online. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared on the social media platform on September 7 by @Life_Of_A_Detailer, the TikTok post has been liked by over 707,000 users and commented on more than 1,800 times. Tons of TikTokers have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the post's comments section.

"The house hippos are adorable. You're on the couch from now on," one user wrote.

A second user wrote: "Every pitbull I've ever had MUST sleep on pillows. It is uncanny."

A third user asked: "How the heck did your dog tuck itself in?"

"They're so happy and comfy," shared another user.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @Life_Of_A_Detailer for comment via Instagram.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

