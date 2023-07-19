Dachshund Singing Whitney Houston Wows 2 Million Viewers on TikTok

Most people find it hard to resist singing along to Whitney Houston whether they're a gifted singer or not, and apparently dogs do too.

In a video on TikTok with over 2 million views, Koji the black and tan dachshund can be seen sitting in a car singing his heart out to "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston.

"Just riffin," reads the caption to the video posted to the account @kojithed.o.g.

"Just riffin," reads the caption to the video posted to the account @kojithed.o.g.

A stock image of a singing Dachshund.

While Huskies are known for their vocal natures and love of howling, it is a practice used by all dogs and has been passed down from their ancient wolf ancestors, despite members of the Nordic Spitz group (Huskies, Malamutes and Samoyeds) sharing the most DNA with their ancestors.

"Dogs are naturally pack animals, and howling is a way to communicate with the rest of the pack and express their emotions," veterinarian Dr. Patrik Holmboe told Newsweek.

"So it seems natural that when dogs hear certain music, they might view it as a form of attempted communication and want to join in! It's a bit unknown how particularly happy or sad it makes your dog, but the behavior likely makes your dog feel more comfortable and connected."

Some dogs might prefer a bit of Whitney, while some may only step up to the mic for a bit of Britney or Beyoncé.

"It is not known exactly why dogs seem to prefer certain songs over others," Holmboe said.

"It is likely that some songs contain sounds which accentuate the dog's natural desire to communicate. Some suggest that songs that have a tempo similar to a heartbeat, or which mimic pacing in natural movements, are more preferred by dogs. Also likely is that dogs are individuals, and thus various dogs probably prefer different song styles!"

Users on TikTok loved Koji's musical talents, with the video receiving over 190,000 likes and 3,000 comments.

"She's the backup singer Whitney needed. I'm glad we're here for Kojis glowup," said one user.

"Killed it! 12/10 would purchase tickets to the concert!," wrote another.

"Everyone calling her the backup singer. This diva needs center stage! When does the album drop!?" said another user.

"I swear he knows the words. His howl is in perfect sync," commented one user on TikTok.

