Dog Being 'Slapped' by Fish After Stand Off Leaves Internet in Stitches

By
A bull terrier who got "b**** slapped" by a fish has taken over the internet, with the dog's startled reaction caught on camera.

In the funny footage shared by TikToker @pawlie_the_bully, Pawlie is staring down at a school of bluegill swimming in a pond. Seemingly fascinated, he watches the creatures intently, but the fish clearly aren't interested in making friends.

A bluegill approaches Pawlie, appearing to size him up. Suddenly, the fish leaps out of the water and whacks the bull terrier in the face. Pawlie is stunned by the surprise attack, watching in disbelief as the fish swims away.

The bluegill approaching bull terrier Pawlie
Bull terrier Pawlie was just minding his own business when the blue gill approached him. @pawlie_the_bully

"A bluegill b**** slapped my dog," Pawlie's owner wrote alongside the hilarious video, "this doesnt end here Mr fish."

A type of sunfish, Britannica describes bluegill as small, freshwater fish found commonly throughout the U.S. Weighing roughly half a pound (0.25 kg) and rarely growing past 23cm (roughly nine inches), bluegills are not known to possess violent tendencies—at least, not towards dogs.

However, aquatic intruders had better beware, with a 2020 study published in the journal Animal Behavior finding that larger sunfish did like to bully outsiders, picking on creatures smaller than them.

The bluegill "slapping" bull terrier Pawlie
The fish's attack startled Pawlie, who spent time training for "round two" with the bluegill. @pawlie_the_bully

Pawlie's encounter with the violent fish had TikTokers in hysterics, with the video receiving 2.3 million views.

"Oh damn," commented RuByRed.

"Hit and run," said Juicebox.

"The disrespect," wrote Tyler.

"That fish was like you want some, come get it," joked MommyBeth.

"I need this in slo mo," said NighT OwL.

In response to their dog's new viral fame, @pawlie_the_bully posted an update, in which the bull terrier does battle with the fish a second time.

@pawlie_the_bully

Replying to @NighT OwL Here you go. #slowmo

♬ original sound - Pup Scruffs

Captioned "Pawlie's comeback," the video includes a montage of a devastated Pawlie being comforted by his human, before "training" on a treadmill with his dad, dressing up as a boxer, and tucking into a nutritious meal. Soundtracked to 'The Eye of the Tiger' from Rocky III (1982), by the end Pawlie is prepared for "round two" with the bluegill.

And this time, the dog is ready to throw down. "Here fishy fishy" the video captions read, as the bull terrier sniffs around the pond for this enemy. Instead of staring down at the bluegills passively, Pawlie lashes out, attempting to devour his aquatic nemesis.

"Cronch cronch," @pawlie_the_bully says, while the hound munches the air, victorious.

"Revenge is sweet!" wrote JoCastaLazo.

"Winner winner fishy dinner," joked Kimberley1873.

"Never getting slapped by a fish again!" said FoxxyMom.

"A TAIL of redemption," commented alxndrtheavg, while Adam Tomlin called the clip the "Best dog video I've ever seen."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
