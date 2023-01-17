Dog's Sleeping Position Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Not Lady Like Ma'am'

A couple of dogs named Dax and Zel have left the internet in stitches after a video of them sleeping in an embarrassing position went viral on social media.

In the footage, shared on Instagram earlier in January by the dogs' owner, under the username Mita.wardhana, the two American pit bull terriers can be seen sleeping together on the sofa, with Zel resting her head on a non-conventional pillow, Dex's testicles.

The hilarious post, which has so far received over 805,000 likes on the platform, comes with a caption that says: "Uhm that is not lady like ma'am!! Balls are not a pillow."

According to pet care experts, Rover, just because dogs don't have a word for love doesn't mean they can't feel it. In fact, they can indeed feel love and they usually express it through their behavior. They aren't only able to love their owners, but other dog partners too.

Although they don't have our notion of romantic love they demonstrate love-supporting behaviors of passion and devotion and studies show they also share one of our strongest scientific indicators of falling in love: oxytocin, also known as "the love hormone."

Dogs' brains release oxytocin during positive interactions with human and dog partners, so if your dog has a best friend at the park, it's safe to say they are in love, according to Rover: "Your dog may not fantasize about a romantic dinner date or walking down the aisle, but they can form intense, lasting bonds to other animals."

Most people who commented on the video agreed with the owner that was not very ladylike, while other people praised the pit bull for "guarding them."

One user, anemorone, commented: "If this is not love I don't know what is." And brondum97 said: "Hmmmm maybe not ladylike mom, but it's so comfy." And ancyboelter added: "I mean, let's review HIS Behavior..."

Ripstarsf wrote: "It's all good until he f****....then the loyalty is tested." And backroadtherapy added: "She's a keeper and he knows it!!" brian_chappurtin said: "She guarding them thangs."

Another user, maegarazzi, wrote: "If I can't sleep just like that with my man, I don't want it." And queenbebe44 added: "Taking Naps with your Man Goals."

