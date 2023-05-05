Funny

Dog Enjoying Sliding Down a Hill Delights Internet: 'Mood'

By
Funny Dogs Pets Animal behavior TikTok

A video of a dog sliding down a hill on its back has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 4.8 million views at the time of writing.

The clip shared by TikToker @danbottaro shows a pair of dogs playing on a grassy hill. One of the dogs can be seen sliding down the hill with its back on the grass and its paws up and belly exposed.

Upon reaching the bottom, the same dog was shown climbing back to the top to slide back down again in the same position.

Certified applied animal behaviorist Mary R. Burch from the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry, told Newsweek last year: "Animals who have a sense that they might be attacked don't expose their bellies."

Dog standing on hill.
A stock image of a dog looking downward while standing on top a hill. A video of a dog sliding down a hill on its back has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The dog's belly-up pose in the latest video, which is a common sleeping position among dogs, shows that the pup is completely relaxed and at ease in its surroundings, feeling safe and unthreatened in its environment, Burch and the AKC's chief veterinary officer Dr. Jerry Klein previously told Newsweek.

The other dog in the latest video was not shown sliding down like the other pup. But it was seen climbing back to the top of the hill and sitting there in a Sphinx pose, with its front legs stretched out.

Burch explained that pups in a Sphinx pose, another common sleeping position for dogs, "are not ready to relax—they are in a position where they can jump up and go into action.'"

Klein said: "We see this often in working or guard dogs."

The latest viral video was shared with a caption in Portuguese that read: "Eu tenho medo de quem não gosta de cachorro," which translates to "I'm afraid of those who don't like dogs," according to Google Translate.

@danbottaro

Eu tenho medo de quem não gosta de cachorro @ #fyp #cachorro #fofo

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

The dog's playful behavior in the latest clip has seen TikTok users in stitches, with the video receiving over 500,000 likes and 8,000 comments.

User Childishly simply said: "Mood," while Delia168 wrote: "Good play."

User Sam said: "Adorable," and Madeline Vera939 agreed, writing: "Too cute."

Betty Bates chimed in, saying: "That is so cool."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

