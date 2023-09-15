Dog 'So Bad' at Hiding His Guilt Over Stolen Wrapper Delights Viewers

A dog called Gary has left the Internet in stitches after a video of him trying to hide from his owner that he had something in his mouth went viral on social media earlier this month.

The clip, shared on TikTok in September by Gary's owner, under the username Garybgriffon, shows the Brussels Griffon hiding something inside his mouth, refusing to confess to his owner who caught him in the act.

The poster can be heard saying: "Do you have something in your mouth? Gary? What's in your mouth? Gary? Do you have something you shouldn't have?" The pooch initially keeps calm, pretending nothing has happened, then all of a sudden guilt prevails and he starts running away.

The poster shared a caption that explained: "He's SO BAD at hiding his guilt. Ps it was a wrapper."

According to PetMD, there could be many reasons behind this destructive behavior. It could be that the smell of the paper appeals to your pup, especially if you have wiped your nose or hands with it.

But it could also be that your pet is bored and doesn't have enough enrichment available. If your dog ends up eating the paper they shred, that could be a sign of pica, a medical condition that drives animals, and humans alike, to eat non-food items.

Stock image of a Brussels Griffon.

One thing you can do to help your dog is to discourage this behavior by simply ignoring them. "If your dog gets hold of a tissue or napkin and won't let go, there's one thing you definitely shouldn't do: chase him around and try to get it back. That makes your pup think it's all a fun game," said the pet resouce website.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 1 million views and 108,000 likes on the platform.

One user, user92882, commented: "There is no thought behind his eyes." Erica said: "He looks like Dwight from the office but in a dog lol he's cute."

Tina Friedheim wrote: "He's like 'I have no clue of what you speak of, but there's nothing to see heeeerrrreeee." And goodbaddevine added: "Gary is definitely guilty. He also has the best name ever."

