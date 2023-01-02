Pug Is Best Friends With Owner's Lookalike Dog Statue: 'A Good Listener'

A pug has struck up an adorable friendship with her doppelganger dog statue.

Maggie, who lives with her owner Kamerin Bazemore and two other dogs in Macon, Georgia, was filmed enjoying a quiet moment of contemplation alongside the statue, which bears more than a passing resemblance to the pet pooch. The video was posted to TikTok where it's already been viewed over 1 million times.

The one-year-old pup's older sibling, Willow, 9, is almost identical to her so it's entirely conceivable that the pet pooch simply assumed she was spending some quality time with her canine companion.

Then again, maybe she's just on the lookout for someone willing to listen rather than bark away at her. Whatever the case, Maggie, who also resides with 14-year-old dog Merlin, has always had a unique bond with the statue.

"She has been with her statue friend ever since we brought her home," Bazemore told Newsweek. "She's pretty spectacular and we love her a lot."

According to Stanley Coren, Professor of Psychology at the University of British Columbia and author of books like How To Speak Dog, our canine friends have been "genetically manipulated" by humans over thousands of years to "show friendliness almost indiscriminately."

Writing on Psychology Today, Professor Coren explained: "Dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."

Maggie therefore likely saw what she thought was an animal friend and, after approaching it and experiencing no indication of hostility, has gravitated towards the statue ever since.

Bazemore said get-togethers with the statue certainly rank among her pug's favorite things to do. "She likes watching TV, eating, laying on her back, nibbling fingers, playing with her tennis ball, sitting like a human, and spending time with statue friend."

The dog owner was finally able to share a glimpse of the unique bond in the footage posted to TikTok under the handle the_squish_biscuit.

Sneaking out the back door, Bazemore catches Maggie sitting alongside the inanimate object. Startled by her arrival, Maggie turns towards the camera with Bazemore asking: "Oh did I catch you with your statue friend?"

"What are you doing?" she asks, with Maggie appearing to respond by nodding in the direct of the statue. "Are you hanging out with your buddy?" Bazemore asks with the unspoken answer evidently being a yes.

"Do you want to come inside?" she says. Yet Maggie is unmoved, evidently happy spending some quality like with her lookalike. The video also sparked a wave of delighted responses from dog lovers on social media. Tashluvz commented: "My kind of friend... no expectations, good listener, just chill. Your dog is just a fellow introvert" with Logan H in agreement: "He don't talk much, but he's a good listener."

While there were jokes aplenty, many were simply enamored with the cuteness of it all. Emvygwen said: "Awww that is super wholesome" with Glenda Salaver agreeing it was "So cute." Maliree, meanwhile, wrote: "I would chill with my statue too."

Bazemore said she shared the video because she "thought it was hilarious and wanted other people to see how funny it is." She added: "I didn't expect it to blow up like it did! I'm so happy that Maggie can share joy with others."

While some felt the clip was evidence that Maggie was in need of a companion, her owner was keen to stress she and Willow are "inseparable" dog buddies and she's definitely not lonely.

Explaining the popularity of the video, Bazemore concluded: "In a world of such negativity, a video of a pug is a welcome change and something wholesome."

