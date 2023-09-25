Dog Stealing From Owner's Unattended Bag Goes Viral: 'Pickpocketing'

A dog owner has left the internet in stitches after a video of her pet stealing from her unattended bag went viral on social media earlier this month.

The clip was shared on TikTok on September 15 under the username @lauramolden1. In the footage, the poster's Labrador and border collie mix can be seen grabbing a brand-new rack of fetch balls out of his owner's bag, and taking it out in the yard to play, assuming the toys are for him.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that reads: "When mum's bag is left unattended." It is followed by: "So sheepish I can't."

If you own a dog, you're probably already familiar with how much they love playing fetch, but did you know that it is an instinctive behavior?

The Humane Society Naples in Florida says that dogs love playing fetch because many of them were specifically bred to retrieve certain items for their human owners in the past. Even now, these animals still have this ingrained disposition to chase after objects, pick them up in their mouth and bring them back to their owners, which is exactly what fetch is.

This game also makes them happy because it is something they're naturally really good at. When you play fetch with your dog, they are also able to show off their ingrained capabilities and they get to spend quality time with you.

"Enjoying extended playtime with their owner as they get to chase after frisbees and sticks really is a dream come true for many dogs," the society's website reads.

A black dog holds a fetch ball in his mouth. A canine stealing from his owner's bag has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

The video quickly went viral on social media, and has so far received over 325,800 views and 12,700 likes on the platform.

One user, Cobus73, commented: "I have the same one at home digging in the shopping bag for toys." And user1827164834236 wrote: "Pickpocketing." Laura added: "What's problem' 'dis is mines."

Another user, 123, posted: "We go to the tennis courts, there he collects a backpack full of them, it is said that if he flies over the fence, he doesn't jump well, so they don't." And Aimee Kelsey added: "Don't rush and she [won't] see me."

Newsweek reached out to @lauramolden1 for comment via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

