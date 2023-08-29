Dog Stranded on Cliff for 12 Days Rescued After Fishermen Spot Missing Pet

A dog that went missing for 12 days was found on an isolated and dangerous cliff in Wales after fishermen spotted the lost pet and initiated a rescue.

Peppa the dog's owners reported her missing on August 12 and it isn't clear how she ended up getting stuck on a cliff on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd, northwest Wales.

Two coastal path walkers and some fishermen spotted the pup in the precarious position on the edge of the cliffs 12 days later. Rescue teams were called, and they embarked on a "long and difficult" rescue, the North Wales Chronicle reported.

Following the initial sightings, the Abersoch Coastguard, Coastguard Rescue helicopter 936, Porthdinllaen Lifeboat, the Aberdaron Coastguard Rescue Team and Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team all worked together to search for the dog.

Peppa the dog. She got lost on the Welsh cliffs for 12 days. Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team

Once they located Peppa, they scaled the cliff to get to her while a helicopter circled the area.

A picture shows rescue teams readying themselves to rescue the dog. She was stuck in a very dangerous place. Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team

The dog was then lowered to safety.

Pictures posted to Facebook by the Abersoch Coastguard show "how difficult" the rescue was, with the dog perched on a very treacherous position.

Dyma sawl llun o heddiw i ddangos pa mor anodd oedd yr achub.Here are several photos from today to show how difficult the rescue was.

Once they determined that the lost dog matched the description of the same one reported missing, she was handed back to her owners.

Despite being lost and alone on the cliffs for 12 days, the dog was said to be doing "incredibly well considering her ordeal," the North Wales Chronicle reported.

"We were informed that a dog had been missing since 12 August and, unlikely as it seems, Peppa matches the description down to the pink collar," the Abersoch Coastguard said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Peppa's exact breed wasn't disclosed to local news outlets, however she was deemed incredibly lucky to have survived unscathed.

The Llŷn Peninsula runs for 30 miles into the Irish Sea from northwest Wales to the southwest of the Isle of Anglesey.

Depending on the weather conditions, it can be extremely cold and dangerous on the cliffs. It isn't clear how the dog came to be lost up there, but the route is popular among walkers, and takes around a week to complete.

Some dogs, depending on their breed, do have the ability to survive in the wild on their own, but as pets, they are used to being around humans and depend on them for food.

Dogs can also become very distressed when they are separated from their owners for too long.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about dogs? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.