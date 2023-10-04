Dog Stuck Inside Blanket Is the Funniest Thing—'Who Turned Out the Lights?'

A dog's struggle to take off a blanket wrapped around him that was obscuring his view has been met with laughter online.

Dogs are known for their acute sense of smell and this particular one needed to rely on that more than most with his eyes covered by a blanket. In a TikTok video uploaded by the account lulu_andtuktuk, the owner explained that dog Lulu had woken up from a nap and was struggling to understand where he was.

The clip captioned "when you wake up from that weekend nap and have no idea where you are," showed the American Bully trapped in a blanket and trying to wriggle free.

A file photo of an American Bully dog. Lulu was struggling to see with the blanket on his head. Getty

Another caption in the post read: "Who turned out the lights?"

In the clip, Lulu could be seen with a blanket covering his eyes and body as he sniffed at a bottle placed on a low table.

Lulu then walked around the room before finally being able to break free of the blanket and he seemed very happy to finally be able to see.

The American Pet Products Association (APPA) said that in 2023 dogs are the most popular pet in the country.

According to the APPA, there are an estimated 65.1 million households that own at least one dog, several million more than the 46.5 million homes that own at least one cat, the nation's second-most-popular pet.

The APPA added that the largest share of pet owners by generation is Millennials, who make up 33 percent of all pet owners, followed by Generation X and Baby Boomers at 25 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Since being shared on October 2, the post has attracted an estimated 297,800 views and more than 50,400 likes.

The overwhelming number of people who commented on the video praised the dog and shared stories of their own pets.

TikTok user Portia Snowdon said: "Literally he had no idea what was happening."

Nahli.is.a.Unicorn added: "This is the entire house right now. We have no idea what's going on and how we slept so long. Fur baby is still snoring."

While ashleytay commented: "So, so, so, so cute. OMG (oh my God), [it's] really melting my heart."

Alexis posted: "Adorable, he had no idea what century it was."

Newsweek has contacted lulu_andtuktuk for comment via TikTok.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.