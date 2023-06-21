Dog Tied To Man's Chair Spots A Deer—And You Can Guess What Happens Next

A man getting knocked over by a dog as it chased after a deer has left the internet in stitches.

In a video uploaded to TikTok by user @lisaboucher33, a Newfoundland dog can be seen noticing a deer before ultimately giving chase.

The video also featured a man who was sitting nearby, appearing to be curious about the deer before the dog ran after it.

In the clip, the dog could be seen standing close to a man who was sitting in a deckchair as the deer stood close to the mobile home.

As the video continued, the larger dog noticed the deer and started to chase it—pulling the man in the deckchair down and onto the grass. The deer then runs away as the larger dog comes to a halt.

Expert's View

Joe Nutkins, a dog training instructor and co-director at the Dog Training for Essex and Suffolk in the U.K., said the Newfoundland possibly thought the deer was a fellow pooch.

She told Newsweek: "[The Newfoundland] is very excited on seeing the deer, which may be through thinking it was a dog to begin, with or they may have recognized it was a deer immediately. Racing over could be through wanting to play and interact with another animal or due to having chased wild animals previously and wanting to do the same again".

Dogs are the most popular pet in the country with 65.1 million households owning at least one in 2023 according to data published by Forbes.

It added millennials make up the largest number of current pet owners at 33 percent, followed by Gen X at 25 percent and baby boomers at 24 percent.

Online Reaction

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has been seen an estimated 13.9 million times and like on some 698,600 occasions.

The overwhelming majority of people who commented on the post were left in stitches after the dog managed to pull the man off his chair while chasing the deer.

TikTok user Shelbi said: "The chair flip took three to five business days and he still didn't save the beer."

StanleyDoodle added: "At least you made it to the grass."

Tracey commented: "Dad just accepted his fate."

While Ghygirl22 posted: "The way I'd be cracking up if I were those people sitting across from you guys."

Dog Advice

Nutkins shared some advice for people who go camping or have other outings with dogs.

She told Newsweek: "When out for lunch, camping, visiting somewhere for the summer, etc there are numerous ways to secure our dogs so we can be hands-free—in this video, we see the dog's lead is attached to a camping chair. This can work for a dog that is settled and not likely to try pulling, or for a lightweight dog, but it's not ideal here and of course the owner cannot stand up from his chair or he will lose chair and dog.

"In this video, there is a bench made from metal and wood, which may be heavier than the camping chair and a better option to attach a dog to—I'd probably test if the bench can move or if it's concreted to the ground first with a bigger dog! Alternatively, their campervan can have a strong carabiner attached on the outside to clip the lead or line onto so when they go for a trip away they can relax knowing their dog is secure and safe.

"There are tie-out stakes, which are a long metal pole with thread attached as a spiral which you twist into the ground. These are used a lot in camping, more so with smaller dogs, and can provide a way to secure your dog when you stop somewhere remote but do be aware they can be pulled out of the ground if the dog attached really wants to move away.

"sometimes the ground is either too dry and crumbly or too saturated after rain so it can pull out easily or a strong dog or multiple dogs tied to one can pull them out of the ground. If this happens not only is your dog now loose but they are also being chased by a metal spike with a point on the end, which is attached to their lead."

