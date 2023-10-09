Pets

Dog Trainer's '30 Second' Test To Check A Puppy's Temperament Goes Viral

By
A social media video of a dog trainer showing off how he 'tests' a puppy's temperament has stunned audiences online. The viral video, which has been viewed more than 906,000 times since it was first shared to TikTok on August 4, captured the dog trainer cradling the pet like a baby in a bid to check his response. The video's creator argues that the 'baby cradling method' is a sure fire way to figure out whether the dog has a sweet or spicy temperament.

"This video is part of a puppy temperament test, which is essentially a look into the puppy's potential," the video's creator, who goes by @AncestralCompanions on TikTok, told Newsweek.

Dog
A dog trainer and a puppy he's working with called Cooper. A viral video showed the California-based trainer showing off how he tests a puppy's temperament. @AncestralCompanions

"This dog is Cooper, he's a few months old and he is taking our basic obedience program," he added.

The trainer says in the post: "One of the ways that you can check your dog's temperament is by holding them like a baby for 30 seconds and then seeing what they do, are they staying there? Are they relaxed? Are they just comfortable?"

"That's a sign that your dog is going to be easy going and a little bit more of a chill dog," the trainer added.

The video's creator, the dog trainer, is based in Merced in California.

What Do The Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 4 by @AncestralCompanions, the TikTok post has been liked by over 56,000 users and commented on more than 600 times. Plenty of TikTokers have shared their amusement at the trick, and how their own fur children respond to it, in the post's comments section.

"My dog used to let me hold her like that and she would sleep but then she grew up and didn't like it anymore," one user wrote.

Another user added: "My dog tried to jump out of my arms."

"My twist around like a tornado," commented a third user.

A different TikToker commented: "My pup turns into a helicopter."

Another user shared: "Okay, but my puppy was being held by his breeder like a baby for a good minute and I was like oh good sign and he's actually a feral racoon in disguise."

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
