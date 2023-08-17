Dog Caught Trying His 'Hardest' to Prove Owner Wrong Over Weather Forecast

As much as his owner knows her dog and how much he despises the rain, one pit bull will always try his hardest to prove her wrong.

While the two dogs, Kairo and Willow, were waiting by the back door to run around the yard, their owner knew that Kairo wouldn't want to go outside once he realized that it was raining. However, the pit bull refused to prove his owner right and insisted on going outside, much to his horror.

From left: Kairo reluctantly steps outside once he realized it was raining; and quickly runs back inside. The pit bull's owner told Newsweek that he often does things just to prove a point, even if he hates it. @kairoandwillow

Kairo's owner, who wished to remain nameless, told Newsweek that her pet will always do things just to prove a point, adding that he "has always been really stubborn." Meanwhile, the contrast between Kairo and his husky sibling was on display, as Willow was more than happy to be out in the rain.

Kairo's owner said: "I always tell him that he won't want to go out because it's raining, but he ignores me and insists on letting him out. I swear he can understand me at times.

"Of course, he has to try to prove me wrong, so he tried his hardest to stay outside for as long as possible," she added.

The video of Kairo taking a few steps outside, before eventually running straight back inside, was posted on TikTok (@kairoandwillow) on August 15. After the owner joked that Kairo would try his hardest to prove her wrong, the video amassed over 515,000 views and more than 77,000 likes.

Some dogs might love running around in the rain and covering themselves in as much mud as they possibly can, while others might despise the damp and prefer to stay inside for as long as they can. Owners will undoubtedly be familiar with their dog's preferred response to any change in the weather, but there are some things that they should try to avoid whenever it is raining.

Any rainstorm can bring the risk of possible lightning and thunder, so PetMD warns owners to be cautious about taking their dogs outside at this time, especially if they have a nervous disposition.

It's also important to be wary of dogs splashing around in puddles, as they may contain harmful bacteria, such as leptospirosis or giardia. The former is the most common bacteria to be found in stagnant water, and it is transmitted through rodent urine. If a dog has any open wounds or ingests puddle water, the bacteria can get into their system, and this can lead to liver or kidney failure.

The damp weather can also bring out toads and frogs, so any curious dogs might get a little too close to one of these creatures. If a toad gets defensive, it can release a toxic liquid that gets into the dog's eyes, nose, or mouth.

Since posting the video of Kairo reluctantly going outside to prove his point, his owner told Newsweek that plenty of dog owners have told her that their dog can also be really stubborn.

"I've gotten a bunch of people commenting to tell me that their dog is also the same way and feels like rain is the root of all evil," Kairo's owner said.

The viral post has accumulated over 220 comments since being posted two days ago, as many TikTok users have appreciated Kairo's determination to prove his owner wrong.

One comment reads: "The second is hit him, he tried to play it off but he wanted to go back in so bad. His poor little pride."

Another person wrote: "Husky took off, pit was trying to act like he secretly wanted to come back in but didn't want you to know you were right."

"He instantly knew he should have listened," joked another commenter.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and, they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.