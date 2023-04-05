Dog Trying to Sniff Squirrel in Yard Through Window Delights Internet

A dog called Hunter has left the internet in stitches after a video of him trying to hunt a squirrel from inside his owner's home went viral on social media.

The clip was shared on TikTok earlier in March, under the username Hiverland33. The German shorthaired pointer can be seen looking out the door with his nose squished on the glass, pointing at something in the corner.

When the camera zooms in, it reveals that what Hunter has been looking at all along is a squirrel in the snow, which, in his head, he's ready to catch.

Stock image of a German shorthaired pointer. A video of a dog trying to hunt a squirrel from inside his home has left the internet in stitches. Getty Images

The hilarious post, which has been reshared over 22,400 times, comes with a caption that reads: "Tell me you're a [German shorthaired pointer] without telling me you're a [German shorthaired pointer]..."

German shorthaired pointers are very affectionate family dogs, great with children and with other dogs, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). For these reasons, they make great family dogs, although they're best with families with older kids rather than toddlers.

The AKC website states: "The [German shorthaired pointer] is a very affectionate, loving companion that mostly likes children and other dogs, though since they're so rambunctious, some experts advise against having them in households with children under seven."

German shorthaired pointers don't shed nor drool much, and they also do not need constant grooming. They are, however, very playful and have high energy levels, which means they need lots of exercise. As a breed, they tend to be instinctive hunting all-rounders, and they're able to hunt, point, and retrieve. They have been used to rabbits, raccoons, game birds, and even deer.

The post quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 3.4 million views and 800,000 likes.

One user, Ashley Mabery, commented: "I can schmell it frough the gwass mam." And Jessica wrote: "Pointing at something around the corner." Theo added: "Bro is breathing so hard lmao."

Carina wrote: "I'm crying the breathing." And Prismatic_hourglass joked: "Oh no. the snoot. It's broken." Ilene added: "Omg the squished snoot and the breathing sent me.."

Another user, 4ngrymarine, commented: "You think 'why?' and 'how?' but they still mean the world to you." And Angeladarlingg posted: "I'd love to see him from the squirrel's prospective."

Jessica wrote: "I thought it was a very brown roast chicken at first." And Sheen added: "When you point so hard you change direction."

Newsweek reached out to Hiverland33 via TikTok comments. We could not verify the details of the case.

