Crime

Dog Turns Up at Home With Ripped Leash After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run

By
Crime Viral Trends Trending Dogs

Police in Henry County, Georgia have issued an appeal for information after a fatal hit and run.

Robert Salter in McDonough, a city in the Henry County area just 30 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

Early on September 2, Salter and his dog Smoke left for a routine morning walk. But when Smoke returned home alone with his leash ripped in half, the man's family knew that something was wrong.

They rushed outside to discover that Salter had been struck while in his wheelchair by a car that had not stopped.

Salter was left to suffer injuries that would later become fatal. In a social media post on its Facebook page, the Henry County Police Department urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

In ten years, the number of fatal hit-and-runs in the U.S. has increased by 89 percent according to data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

Robert Salter and Smoke
Robert Salter who died after a hit-and-run incident on September 2, 2023, and a picture of his dog Smoke, who was with him during the accident. Henry County Police Department

Data between 2012 and 2021, the last year when data is available, revealed that fatal hit-and-run incidents increased from 1,469 in 2012 to 2,783 in 2021. In this ten-year period there were 19,522 fatal hit-and-runs in the U.S.

The reasons for an increase in hit-and-run incidents are unknown, although historical cases suggest that distracted driving is a common factor, particularly thanks to increased use of smartphones by drivers.

Motorists driving under the influence or with license suspensions are also more likely to flee the scene of a crash in order to avoid further penalties or legal consequences.

The legal punishment for hit-and-run varies from state to state, with some cases classified as misdemeanors and others as felonies. The outcome often depends on the severity of the incident and whether injury or death was involved, or the amount of property damage.

Earlier this year another dog was forced to walk home alone after his owner was killed in a hit-and-run. Patch remained unharmed and faithfully waited on his porch after the accident, but sadly lost his beloved owner. Last month, he was welcomed into a new home where he is settling in well.

Henry County Police Department asked for information via their Facebook page where people were heartbroken for the family.

"I hope they find the heartless person that did this," said one commenter.

While another Facebook user said: "Prayers for Mr. Salter's family."

"This is devastating," said one comment. "I hope the person steps up."

Anyone with information about this incident, or who knows the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact Investigator L. Combs at 770-288-8290, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC